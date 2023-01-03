IT Support Technician (apple and google focus)
2023-01-03
Job description
Randstad Technologies is looking for an IT Support Technician to give the Internal IT support team the boost it needs to scale its support operations with the growth of the company.
Apply before 29/1 but as soon as possible since selection, interviews and presentation to the client will be ongoing. The position may be closed before the last application date.
The client uses primarily Apple devices with a mix of Windows and Linux laptops as well as various mobile devices. A wide range of SaaS solutions, that constantly evolve, help improve productivity and you'll be at the forefront of supporting the user IT needs to ensure they are contributing to the company's mission.
This assignment is office based in central Stockholm.
Working Hours: 8am-5pm
Responsibilities
Provide exceptional customer service to global workers working from anywhere
Be the representative in their IT Bars and other support channels
Manage incoming requests and give personal and remote support on hardware and software problems to fellow employees
Maintain printers, meeting room technology and other IT related equipment in the offices
Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralised user management (LDAP)
Collaborate closely with other teams to make sure alignment remains on a global scale within the IT Support area
Continuously work with updating support documentation
Participate in the onboarding for new employees
Support senior colleagues in preparations and execution of vendor engagements.
On-call service will be included in the role.
Participate in some IT support improvement initiatives
Qualifications
APPLE and GOOGLE experience is a must
Advantage to have experience of JIRA
You have 1-2 years of experience working in a helpdesk environment
You have experience in supporting macOS and Windows based systems and love to give personal, customer focused support to help solve technical problems.
You are familiar with client and software deployment solutions.
You have some experience of using Terminal.
You are comfortable communicating both verbally and in writing in English since that is the company language.
You exhibit a growth mindset and are a curious person and a fast learner. You enjoy diving into new technologies and tools.
You are a patient troubleshooter. You may not have the answer, but you know how to find it.
You are a team player that actively collaborates with your team, and in other locations, to find solutions to problems.
You are self-motivated and active with the ability to work independently.
You are dependable, have a sense of urgency and are able to meet deadlines.
You have communication and customer support skills, maintaining a professional demeanor at all levels of the business.
You follow and execute your development plan.
You are flexible and willing to adapt to fast and often occurring changes.
