IT Support Technician
2024-01-29
We are Sinch. The world's number one in mobile engagement, helping outstanding companies connect with customers. And whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. From the life-changing to the time-saving, we're helping over 3,000 businesses to interact with people like never before.
We reach every phone on the planet so imagine the scale, the variety, the opportunity and the growth that offers. Here you'll dream even bigger than ever, explore your career options, face captivating challenges and build your skills alongside amazing experts.
And every time you hear a phone ping, you'll be proud of knowing you were part of making that happen. 147 billion times a year. Now we are seeking an IT Support Technician in Stockholm that is passionate about technical support and troubleshooting.
Please submit your application/CV in English.
The essence of the role
As IT Support Technician you provide first line and on-site support to Sinchers as a part of the Global IT support team. of Sinch's Global IT support team. Curiosity, user friendliness and willingness to learn is crucial. We think that you love IT and problem solving. The role requires you to have the ability to work independently and take full ownership of your own work as well as be a team player.
The role is hybrid in Stockholm, Sweden, with 2 - 3 days per week on site.
Key responsibilities:
First line support for all IT issues
Office IT equipment
Device management and software/hardware troubleshooting and fixes.
Administration of Microsoft 365 and related systems
Documenting solutions
Requirements:
2-3 years experience of working with IT Support.
Good knowledge of Windows and macOS
Good knowledge of Microsoft 365 administration
Experience of Azure and Active Directory
Experience of Android and iOS devices
Proficiency in written and spoken English.
Big Plus!
IT degree
Experience of Microsoft environment
Benefits
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and equal opportunity. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently works towards identifying the people that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new insights and perspectives to Sinch! Så ansöker du
