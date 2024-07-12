IT Support Specialist (Junior/Contractor)
As IT Support Specialist at Embark Studios you will be part of the core in-house infrastructure team that supports a next-generation games studio.
You will be part of the full loop when it comes to IT service and given full insight into what makes a creative studio tick. From trying out new tech, purchasing, asset management, deployment to daily support. We are looking for someone who's already started working in IT support or if you are just getting started.
We are looking for someone who's open to working with a wide range of technologies and day-to-day tasks where no day might look like the other. As the studio evolves and grows we are always up for new challenges.
Much like the rest of the team you should be interested in all things computer-related. With an ability to understand people and tech, with a focus on solving problems as they arise.
For us it's not important that you are an expert in all areas but rather we value a passion for learning.
Example of responsibilities
Collaborate closely with fellow IT colleagues and make sure the studio runs smoothly.
Installing new workstations/laptops from scratch using different deployment solutions.
Supporting the studio with hardware and software troubleshooting.
Staying up to date with new trends within computer hardware and software.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Experience from installing and troubleshooting hardware/software.
A keen eye for new technologies including hardware, software and online systems.
Professional English communication skills.
This is a temporary position (4-6 month)which is on-site.
This is a temporary position (4-6 month)which is on-site.

At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so.
