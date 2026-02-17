IT Sourcing & Procurement Manager
Be part of something bigger. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
We are hiring an IT Sourcing & Procurement Manager to join our Global IT Sourcing team. In this role, you will collaborate closely with both Global Indirect Purchasing and Global IT, supporting our IT Services and Software & Cloud categories. You will work with stakeholders across regions and global functions to understand demand, identify optimal sourcing solutions, and ensure high-quality delivery of IT services and technologies.
This position reports to the Director of the IT Sourcing unit.
What you'll do:
Drive both operational and strategic purchasing activities across IT categories.
Lead RFI, RFP, and RFQ processes, including commercial and contractual negotiations with IT suppliers.
Lead and coordinate IT-related procurement and vendor-management projects, ensuring alignment with timelines, budgets, risks, and stakeholder expectations.
Own and maintain sourcing-related standards, purchasing processes, and governance practices.
Monitor supplier performance and service quality through KPIs, SLAs, and regular business reviews.
Support monthly purchasing, supplier, and contract-lifecycle reporting.
Prepare and administer contract changes, amendments, and consolidations.
Ensure compliance with Electrolux policies, standards, and legal frameworks.
Serve as an escalation point for commercial vendor issues.
Identify new opportunities with existing and potential suppliers.
Qualifications and requirements:
Experienced in IT procurement, software sourcing, cloud services, and telecom/outsourcing agreements.
Skilled in IT contract management, service descriptions, and cloud/software SLAs.
Strong project management capability-able to structure, plan, and drive projects from initiation to completion.
Proficient in managing complex stakeholder environments across global and functional boundaries.
Comfortable using Microsoft 365; experience with SAP Ariba and ServiceNow is a plus.
A relationship builder with a strong "can-do" attitude.
Analytical, results-driven, and collaborative.
Clear in communication, strong in negotiation, and effective in time management.
Proven ability to drive quality, efficiency, and cost reductions through effective purchasing and vendor-management techniques.
Where you'll be:
This is a position based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
We look forward to receiving your application!
