IT Solutions Engineer

Ålands Penningautomatförening / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-08-09


We are now looking for an experienced IT Solutions Engineer to join our Internal IT team. The Internal IT team manages Pafs own infrastructure and makes sure that all employees have the IT equipment and collaboration tools they need.
As an IT Solutions Engineer your focus will be to implement high-quality IT solutions for Paf and to collaborate with other teams within the company to integrate systems and services.

We are looking for someone who has advanced knowledge in:
• Computers and operating system
• Device management systems (Microsoft Intune)
• Network

Additional skill sets that will make us even more interested:
• Windows servers and Microsoft SQL servers
• AWS
• Microsoft Azure
• Google Cloud Platform
• Jira and Confluence or similar systems
• Powershell or similar scripting
• Jamf Device Management

We award:
• How experienced you are within the relevant areas
• Structure
• Goal-orientation
• Inventiveness

Are you interested?
For further information about this position, don't hesitate to contact Internal IT Manager Marianne Johansson at marianne.johansson@paf.com.
Last application date is September 8th 2024, we work continuously with the selection and the ad can be closed down before the last application date. All applications are treated confidentially.

We decline any contact from recruitment and staffing agencies/Vi vill inte bli kontaktade av rekryterings-/bemanningsföretag.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08
