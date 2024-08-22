IT Service Manager, Applications, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at Postnord IT Workplace department.
If you have experience of Managerial role/s and background around Application Service Management or very similar this is the job for you!
We are seeking a person with relevant experience that is interested in processes and standardization and enjoy driving continuous improvements?
Join us
The Workplace department today has around 15 team members who are responsible for Postnord's IT Workplace for both administration and production workforce.
The Workplace technologies are constantly evolving and we always aim for secure, reliable and user friendly services. In our work we continuously keep an eye on Postnord's overall vision and strategies to ensure our services enable and support the company's market positioning.
Job duties
In the role as IT Service Manager for Applications, you will be working with both strategic, tactical and operational duties around Application Management.
The role is on senior level and among other things working with:
- Manage IT's application portfolio and it's lifecycle.
- Work with application owner community to ensure updates are made in the portfolio and when relevant explain or refresh the application management roles and responsibilities.
- Support stakeholders that need help or guidance around application management and application packaging services.
- Manage the lifecycle of Workplace common core applications including collaboration with stakeholders and communication, as well as ensuring that the expectations and feedback of the users, customers, and sponsors are met and addressed.
- Work closely with the Service Manager for User Experience and ensure the IT knowledge and end-user instructions are up to date and available.
- Budget, follow-up and forecasting according to internal standards and expectations.
- Collaborate and support the other Service and Platform Managers within the Workplace unit.
- Collaboration outside Workplace, both with internal and external work areas around Software Asset Management.
- Stay up to date on IT market trends and innovation.
We are looking for you who have
- At least three years of experience in managing software applications and services, preferably in a large and complex environment.
- Experience and knowledge of the application domain, technologies such as application packaging and automatization for installation, methodologies, and best practices.
- General Subject Matter expert of the Application Management area.
- Basic understanding of ITIL framework
We believe you are a person that is thorough, analytical and easy to get acquainted with and learn new systems. Your way of working is inclusive, structured and responsible.
You need to be able to handle stressful situations and prioritize job tasks independently. You are communicative and easy to collaborate with, and are diplomatic in your way of creating and nurturing long-term relationships.
Additionally, you have previous experience of systems like Service Management Tooling, MS 365 Office applications, Power BI and other tools required for Business Planning (budget, follow-up, forecast), SNOW and Intune.
It is an advantage if you have previous experience from working in an IT senior managerial role and is used to coach and guide others around the solution area where you are the expert.
We offer you:
We offer a role that is part of our dynamic team including Service Managers, Engineers respectively a Chief Architect. The roles in Workplace are dedicated to certain solutions areas and are responsible for governing outsourced Workplace services and/or some of the internally managed services. The daily work varies in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through http://www.postnordplus.com
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at https://group.postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application!
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Susanne Wetterstrand on phone number: +46 72-585 32 85.
Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/ Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559) Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
8856275