IT Service Manager
Resurs Bank AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg
2023-06-08
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Resurs has a vision of becoming the Nordic region's first Cloud-based Banking Platform that meets the needs of tomorrow's customers. To enable this, we are transforming IT and we now need an IT Service Manger to focus on maintaining and developing our services for identity.
About us
At Resurs, we foster a collaborative environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and learning. As IT Service Manager with focus on IAM, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the security and reliability of our digital infrastructure. You will have the opportunity to work with modern technologies, collaborate with talented professionals and contribute to our vision of becoming a leader in our industry.
Get an idea of the role
In this role, you will be part of Resurs IT organization, but you will of course also work close with people representing other parts of the bank as well as several partners for our Identity services.
The main objective will be to ensure that we are future proof and fit for purpose when it comes to our services for Identity and Access Governance. It is important to have the product mindset and address the lifecycle management, regulatory and compliance within our Enterprise Platform.
The focus of the role will be:
• Own and develop our services within the domains of Identity and Access management (IAM) and Privileged Access management (PAM).
• Continuous Service Improvements.
• Overall Governance including audits and timely escalations for smooth operations.
• Security Adherence
• Regulatory & Compliance adherence
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have
• An academic and practical approach in handling challenges
• Knowledge of the areas within Identity and Access Governance
• A proven track record in working with external IT providers
• Knowledge and tangible experience of ITIL framework.
• Problem solving and decision making - deals with complex issues, develop solutions to remove barriers and uses judgment to make sound and dependable decisions
• Strong emphasis on leadership, communication, and inter-personal skills.
• Flexible as well as independent with a desire to collaborate.
• You are open and like to share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues. You are structured and driven and have an interest of always improving ways of working and routines.
You are fluent in English and in one of the Nordic languages. If you are not a Nordic citizen, a valid work permit is a requirement.
Resurs Bank is an online bank with offices across the Nordics. Most of the IT organization is located in our offices in Helsingborg and Malmö. Working remotely is normal for us but we prefer that you are close to one of our offices as you will also need to be on site physically.
Other information
Start date: As soon as possible, but we wait for the right candidate
Office: Helsingborg or Malmö
Remote work: Up to 40%
Any questions about the role, please contact Kristian Hagbyhn, Manager Enterprise Platform, Kristian.hagbyhn@resurs.se
Apply today & take part in our digital journey!
Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the last application date. You are welcome with your application as soon as possible
