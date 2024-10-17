IT Project Coordinator - SAP CoE
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-10-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a completely sustainable transport solutions provider. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
About the job
SAP Center of Excellence is a part of Scania IT that aims to provide Scania with cross-functional strategic guidance and unified SAP solutions. As part of a new strategic direction, SAP CoE has been integrated into the same organization as our ERP Digital Core section that works on major Scania cross-functional platforms such as D365, MS AX, CRM, and SAP.
As an IT Project Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the seamless integration of systems, processes, and teams within our Scania organizations. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of the project deliveries. If you are a strategic thinker, a proactive problem-solver, and a natural leader with a passion for driving organizational change, we want to hear from you.
We will provide you with an exciting environment where we are setting the future process and IT landscape for finance, order, procurement, production, and logistics. Our SAP deliveries are an important part of the change, and we can see and hear the value in that.
Responsibilities
Define project scopes, objectives, and deliverables, establishing clear timelines, milestones, and resource allocations.
Lead the execution, monitoring progress, and addressing challenges to ensure successful outcomes.
Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, including executives, department heads, and external partners, providing regular updates and insights on integration initiatives.
Build strong relationships with stakeholders, understanding their needs, expectations, and concerns, and proactively addressing them to foster trust and collaboration.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including IT, operations, finance, and human resources, to identify integration opportunities and drive alignment across departments.
Facilitate productive meetings, workshops, and brainstorming sessions to encourage collaboration, problem-solving, and decision-making.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives, soliciting feedback from team members and stakeholders, and implementing enhancements to optimize integration processes and outcomes.
Desired Qualifications
Fluency in English, Swedish is optional.
Strong project management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks, manage resources, and meet deadlines.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Strategic thinker with a proactive approach to problem-solving and decision-making.
Experience with Agile or other project management methodologies is a plus.
What we offer
Scania is on a journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities, and a good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in-office. Our offices are activity-based with a lot of creative spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered an annual bonus, lunch at reduced prices, wellness contributions, and much more.
Application
Last day of application: 2024-10-27
A background check might be conducted on the final candidate. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8961235