IT Product Owner - PLM Applications
2025-06-11
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If yes, look at this opportunity! We're seeking an experienced IT Product Owner to lead our PLM applications portfolio and shape the future of some of our core systems.
The role
As an IT Product Owner for PLM applications at Axis, you'll be the connection between business stakeholders and technical teams, defining our application roadmap and driving continuous improvement. You'll work closely with various departments, gaining a deep understanding of our core business and developing strong relationships with internal and external partners.
You will be working in a global environment and with our main corporate functions based in Lund, Sweden. Our responsibility covers the full application lifecycle including continuous improvement projects, day-to-day support and upgrades.
Your responsibilities will for example include:
* Manage the application roadmap related to both the technical platform and application functionality
* Manage workshops together with the business and solution experts to identify improvement areas and the need for future functionality
* Manage gap analysis related to new requests and new solutions
* Manage vendor relations including agreement negotiations, license management and future needs
* Manage the work related to Information Security Management including system documentation, risk analysis, system logging etc
* Work together with our Infrastructure team with continuous improvements related to monitoring and system performance
Who are you?
Since the IT Product Owner for PLM applications is a new role within our organization this is a great opportunity to get a chance to shape the role along the way. This means that we're looking for someone who likes working in an environment where not everything is clear from the beginning since part of the responsibility will be to build new routines and collaboration with stakeholders.
We also believe that you are a creative problem-solver with experience in managing standard applications (on-prem and cloud) as well as a team player who thrives in a dynamic environment, values open communication and is passionate about sharing knowledge and expertise.
What Axis has to offer:
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
