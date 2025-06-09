IT/OT System Engineer
2025-06-09
The opportunity
Do you want to join us and shape the future and enable the green energy transition? Then we are eager to meet you!
HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy. We develop, manufacture, and sell DC transmission systems globally.
We are now looking for an IT/OT System engineer to lead the work within HVDC Control & Protection IT/OT systems in the tender phase of our projects.
"You will be a part of our highly skilled Tender team. We handle customer requirements, validates and gives technical input to the final customer documentation in the tender phase. You will have key role in the customer dialogue and a big part in defining the solution." - Jennie Eklind, Team Manager Tender & Conceptual Design - HVDC Control and Protection IT/OT.
How you'll make an impact
You will be technically responsible for defining our IT/OT solutions in tender phase
Key in this role is collaboration with our customers/partners to ensure that our delivery is according to requirements and standards
Collaborating and networking with other engineering functions, sharing best practice across different tenders and projects
To be proactive in finding solutions & to continuously improve the process
You are eager to learn and implement experiences from others as well as your work and have a mindset towards continuous improvement
Your background
Experience working in project and bid. You are comfortable meeting customers and participating in technical negotiations
You have 5+ years of experience working in the field of SCADA, Networking and Cyber Security
You have great communication skills and can easily seek and find the needed information
You have coordinating and planning abilities
Experience with Azure DevOps is valuable
As you will be part of a global business, it is important that you are fluent in English. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jennie Eklind, jennie.eklind@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
