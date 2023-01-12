IT & Strategy Talent Programme - Junior Data Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We are searching for talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
By applying for the IT & Strategy Talent Programme you can become 1 of 23 talents working towards that goal. Each of the 23 positions in the program is unique and has its own specific responsibilities and challenges. This is a two-year programme with a strong focus on your development. You will have an individual development plan aiming at a targeted competence profile after two years and building blocks with learning goals towards that target. As part of the programme, you can look forward to assignments/rotations aimed at giving you a chance to really get into a project and deliver value.
Your role as a Talent - Junior Data Engineer
As a Junior Data Engineer you will have an important role in capturing the potential that data and analytics can empower Vattenfall. You will design, build and integrate data from various sources. You will write complex data queries and create data infrastructure in a simple and efficient matter. You will visualize data for the business to make it possible to e.g. increase decision accuracy and improve process efficiency.
Your daily activities
Your responsibilities will mainly relate to cloud services as Vattenfall use Microsoft Azure as a cloud platform. The technology develops rapidly and continuous learning will be key to make sure to use technology in the best way. Business Intelligence and analytics is a strategic area for Vattenfall with high priority and there will be good opportunities to develop your professional skills.
This role work closely with our business partners which consist of all business units in Vattenfall that have a customer relation. Will you help them getting better insight in our customers' demands?
Qualifications
Who are you?
You have a hands-on mentality and you like solving complex issues
Learning new tools and software development skills is your professional goal
You enjoy being part of a team and deliver towards common goals
You have an Agile mindset and want to work in SCRUM methodology
Last but not least you are not afraid to speak up and bring new ideas to the table
As a Talent - Junior Data Engineer you recognize yourself in the following:
Master or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or comparable degree
You want to work with software development
Familiarity with Microsoft Azure Data lake, SQL database and data warehouse solutions is a must
Interested in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
Understanding of developing data models using Azure Analysis Services and Power BI
Strong interest in bringing data science solutions to life together with data scientists using e.g. Python or R
Self-motivated and interested in researching and experimenting with new technologies
Proficient in spoken and written English, Swedish is highly beneficial
You are our ideal talent if you have a hands-on mentality and you like solving complex issues. And also if you feel comfortable in working closely with our business partners which consist of all business units in Vattenfall that have a customer relation. Will you help them getting better insight in our customers' demands?
Additional Information
Location
You will be working in the department of Customer IT and the location for this position is Solna or Amsterdam.
Our offer
The IT & Strategy Talent Programme is a kickstart to your career within Vattenfall. It will give you the opportunity to visit different parts of our organization, e.g., in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Denmark. There are planned weeks including personal development and internal leadership development from our Vattenfall Management Institute. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter. Last day to apply is February 9th, 2023. The selection period starts in the middle of February, followed by online tests and interviews in March and April. The recruitment process will be finalized around the end of April. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. The starting date of the Strategy and IT Talent Programme will be 1st September 2023.
We look forward to your application! If you have any questions regarding the Talent Programme in general, please check our FAQ page. For further information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Elnoosh Farhoudfar, elnoosh.farhoudfar@vattenfall.com
We are hosting an online event on the 26th of January where the Team Managers, Trainees from previous years and a Program Manager will answer all of your questions about the application, role and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. If your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter.
