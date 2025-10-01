IT & Security Specialist
2025-10-01
We are looking for an experienced IT & Security Specialist to take full responsibility for Irisity's tech and security environment. In this role, you will be the go-to person for IT and security matters, making sure that our systems, office environment, and employee equipment are reliable and well-protected.
Your scope will include managing IT infrastructure, supporting colleagues with technical needs, maintaining office security (such as access cards and alarms), and overseeing inventory management. You will work with cybersecurity tasks like penetration testing, vulnerability checks, and incident response, while also advising leadership on risk, compliance, and future improvements.
This is a broad and practical role without direct reports, where you'll collaborate with colleagues and external partners to ensure both digital and physical security are in place.
Key responsibilities
Oversee IT infrastructure, end-user devices, access control systems, and office security solutions for both Sweden (headquarters) and Hungary (satellite office).
Maintain and improve cybersecurity posture, including penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and risk assessments.
Ensure compliance with information security policies, GDPR, and relevant regulations.
Manage hardware and software inventory, including laptops, cell phones, licenses, and key cards.
Lead incident response and business continuity planning.
Support a part-time IT colleague in Hungary.
Advise management on IT investments, security risks, and digital workplace improvements.
Act as point of contact for external auditors, vendors, and security partners.
Help keep RnD test systems, development environments up to date and running both on Linux and Windows.
Who we think you are
Strong technical background in IT systems, security, clients, networks (Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, SharePoint, Azure).
Hands-on experience with penetration testing, security monitoring, and threat mitigation.
Hands-on knowledge of both Windows and Linux administration (Ubuntu & Red Hat),
Knowledge of identity and access management.
Experience with IT asset and inventory management.
Familiar with physical office security (access systems, surveillance, alarms).
Strong analytical skills and structured way of working.
Fluent in English; Swedish is an advantage
Driven to stay up to date on security trends, and interested in ensuring compliance according to ISO and cyber security certifications
Nice haves
Knowledge in ISO / IEC 27001 standards and relevant certifications is highly meritorious
Experience with IP cameras and network devices including NVRs is meritorious
Experience with Kubernetes (K3s and OpenShift) is a plus
What we offer
A key role with direct impact on the security and efficiency of our workplace.
A modern, international environment with fun and skilled colleagues who value collaboration and transparency.
Flexibility through hybrid work arrangements.
About Irisity
At Irisity, we develop video analytics software for the security industry with profound respect for personal integrity and privacy, focusing on detecting suspicious activity rather than exposing personal identity. Our system excels at the automatic detection of unwanted activity, such as intruders at construction sites at night, or people climbing roofs or breaking windows. We focus on detecting and preventing criminal activity without registering the identity of regular citizens. At sensitive installations such as schools, our system anonymizes all individuals to hide their identity, to make sure that the invasion of privacy is kept at a zero level. This way, our system can detect what happens and alerts, leading to reduced crime rates and increased safety without any negative effects on personal privacy.
Irisity AB (publ) is a public company listed at OMX Nasdaq First North, with headquarters in Gothenburg. We currently employ a staff of 90+ people globally in development, sales, support, and finance. Our R&D department consists of a computer vision / machine learning team together with an excellent group of system architects, designers, and software developers. Our software is packaged into a complete cloud-based SaaS platform marketed towards large global customers and with thousands of cameras connected.
We are now looking for more skilled, friendly, and passionate people who want to participate in making sure that the camera security industry ends up on the right side of history.
As a global company, we value diverse, inclusive teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives and experiences and backgrounds.
We are looking forward to receiving your application. Selection and interviews will be performed continuously until the position is filled. For integrity reasons, we do not accept applications submitted by e-mail.
Read more at www.irisity.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Irisity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556705-4571), https://www.irisity.com/en/ Arbetsplats
Irisity Kontakt
Anna Engqvist anna.engqvist@irisity.com
9536253