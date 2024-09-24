IT Manager
AirForestry is growing - and we need you to support us regarding the big responsibility that is IT. This position places great demands on a humble doer-persona who is used to work independently and thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic working environment.
About the role:
As IT Manager at AirForestry you are responsible for all aspects of our IT Environment, including setting up cyber security best practice processes, synthesise requirements and mastering processes regarding successful and effective solutions, such as ERP solutions, automation and CRM systems. You are a natural "go-to" person internally and have a proactive approach to finding new solutions and fixing problems. We ask a lot of you - but this is a opportunity to build a world class IT Environment. The role includes, but are not limited to:
Development, Integration and Automation of the IT Environment
Setting Cyber Security best practice ensuring Data Compliance, mitigating data-related risks etc.
Project Management from inception to completion in finding new potential systems and solutions, such as ERP and CRM.
Managing all of our IT systems, ensuring high availability, reliability and performance.
Synthesise needs and requirements from internal stakeholders and find successful solutions aligned with business objectives.
Proactively monitoring and analysing the organisations needs regarding e.g. Cloud Services and Data Management, AI development and establishing data policies and standards.
We believe that you have:
Postsecondary education, in data science, systems engineer or systems specialist or similar.
6-8 years+ relevant work experience.
Strong experience working strategically, always in a organised and structured manner.
Experienced and high capacity in specifying requirements, both internally and externally.
Solid experience and knowledge in programming.
Experience working with Data Management and Cloud Services.
Experience working at companies with a high "safety mindset" and has a strong ability to understand and steer Cyber Security processes.
Nice to have:
Superuser in Google Workspace, Notion and GitHub
Previous experience implementing and integrating ERP, CMS and/or CRM systems
To be successful in this position, it requires a strategic and prestigeless thinker with deep technical expertise in Data Management and IT Infrastructure to ensure our organisation's data assets are efficiently managed, secured, and leveraged for maximum value.
Working in a start-up environment, you play a crucial part in our success going forward. We have fun, are considerate to each other and work together in building the greatest organisation. We are based in Uppsala and we spend at least 3-4 days per week at the office!
