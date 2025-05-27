IT Manager - Scanjet in Sjöbo
Scanjet Marine & System AB, a member of the Alfa Laval group, is a global leader in innovative solutions for cleaning and level measurement of marine and land-based oil and chemical tanks. We also offer customized solutions for industrial tanks in the food and brewing industries.
At Scanjet, we specialize in providing our customers with solutions for Automated Tank Cleaning Systems, Pressure/Vacuum Valves (PV valves), Level Gauging Systems, and other tank components for marine, offshore, and industrial applications.
We are a world leader in our sector and have a strong focus on developing future products that meet the stringent environmental requirements aimed at reducing global carbon dioxide emissions.
Scanjet has offices in both Sjöbo and Gothenburg, with sister companies with production in Norway, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, the UK, Indonesia, and Singapore.
We are looking for a dedicated and experienced IT Manager, that will secure our systems and develop the IT function further. This position is based in Sjöbo, Sweden and some travel to other sites is expected.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Ensure that Scanjet has a functioning IT structure, both in terms of hardware and software.
*
Responsible for the IT organization and planning, management and follow-up of resources and work, including leading and following up the production and development of internal software to meet the needs of the business.
*
Prepare budgeting and budget follow-up for the area of responsibility, considering that certain IT costs may be charged to the respective managers.
*
Ensure adequate documentation of the IT environment, systems, applications, devices, routines and processes.
*
Be responsible for Scanjet being compliant within the IT area.
*
Ensure that the company's employees have the right equipment and permissions in the company's infrastructure, including Monitor, in consultation with the respective area managers. Manage this via ticket system and create specific profiles for different roles (administration, finance, sales) and consultants.
*
Implement and manage internal processes and controls related to investment and purchasing in accordance with AL's policies
What we are looking for
You hold preferably a degree in technology and experience as an IT generalist. Round understanding of IT topics, including: some programming knowledge, server and network administration, understanding of data and telecommunications, alarm and access control systems, database management, experience working with cloud services (e.g. AWS, Azure)
Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written is required.
The position is based in Sjöbo, but travel to other Scanjet offices is expected, thus you hold a B-driver's license and have the willingness to travel abroad.
Why Join Scanjet?
Be part of a leading company delivering innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, collaborating closely with a skilled international team.
For more information, please contact:
Håkan Amilon, SOP Manager - Scanjet,
Robert Hansson, IT Business Partner Marine,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
How to Apply
Submit your application by adding your CV to the recruitment system. Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by June15th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
The recruitment process is run by the responsible Talent Acquisition Partner according to Alfa Laval policies. Employment is directly with Scanjet.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
