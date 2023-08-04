IT Management Consultant to Crowd Collective Linköping
Do you have a passion for making people and business grow? Join our IT Management Crowd and play a crucial role in our business development!
At Crowd Collective we develop the soft skills that makes tech work. We are not individual resources. We are a collective that supports each other, peer to peer, from inside and outside the organization. In our IT Management Crowd we focus on understanding the client business as a whole. We work with coaching and helping organizations, businesses, teams, and individuals both setting and achieving their goals. Our IT Management Crowd has always been a crucial part of Crowd Collective development. Therefore, we are looking for a new member to the Crowd.
Work tasks
• As a consultant at Crowd Collective you will work on assignments tailored to your needs as a professional, chosen together with our Sales Team, who wants nothing more than to find you the job you desire. Besides having a fun and exciting assignment you will also get time for coaching our team of IT management as well as upskilling yourself on Learning Days and other crowd activities.
• A minimum of 5 years of experience within IT Management as a Project Manager, Scrum Master, Agile Coach, Product Owner or Senior Architect.
• A consultant mindset - you enjoy solving problems and deliver great solutions to our clients
• Truly care about building a great spirit within a team. It's no secret that we care about our organizational culture and want it to flourish in every aspect of our business
• If you have worked as a consultant before, we will be extra curious (but it is not a demand for the position)
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, that is, have advanced speaking and writing skills.
We at Crowd Collective are developers, designers, analysts, leaders and more. Our full potential is unleashed in demanding projects where our tech competence and soft skills can be combined.
Lead tech
Our crowds are a diverse group of highly skilled developers, designers, project leads, data scientists and more. We're all equipped with up-to-date skills and a passion for people. Our crowds support each other cross projects. We work collaboratively to build the tech and capabilities our clients need.
Develop people
At Crowd Collective we make people grow. Teamwork, communication and emotional intelligence are traits that we value just as high as tech competence. A coaching mindset is in our DNA and with us in everything we do. We develop the people around us, so that our consultants and clients can take on bigger challenges Ersättning
