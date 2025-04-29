IT Infrastructure and Security Specialist
2025-04-29
Join Our Team as an IT Infrastructure and Security Specialist
ViaCon is a leader in infrastructure construction solutions. Built on strong Nordic roots, ViaCon embodies a practical, human perspective that brings together technology and verifiable sustainability. The long-term view defines our vision, and by driving smart, future-friendly construction solutions for bridges and culverts, geotechnical and stormwater solutions, we will continue to shape and lead our industry.
ViaCon Group is looking for an IT professional who is passionate about cloud infrastructure technology, cybersecurity and ready for the next career move. This job opening offers an exciting opportunity for someone who has a few years experience within IT infrastructure and security and want to be the leading expert in cloud infrastructure and security at group level in an international organization.
ViaCon offers a dynamic work environment where you can have a real impact, decision-making cycles are short and a lot of freedom under responsibility. You will be part of ViaCon Head Office with the Group IT team consisting of five highly skilled and experienced IT professionals.
What You will Do:
Design & Implement: Maintain and develop robust IT infrastructure and security services.
Monitor & Protect: Continuously monitor systems and environments for problems and vulnerabilities and respond to incidents.
Collaborate & Innovate: Work with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of security measures.
Educate & Train: Helping to keep ViaCon updated on security best practices and how to utilize our solutions in the best way.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize cloud infrastructure including servers, databases, storage, networking, virtualization software, services and management tools etc.
Design, implement and maintain network architecture.
Lead/perform regular security audits and risk assessments.
Play a key role in the Incident response team.
Stay updated with the latest cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity trends and threats.
Support the business when ordinary support services have failed.
Who are we looking for:
Experience: 5+ years in IT infrastructure and security roles.
Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, network management, cybersecurity tools, and cloud services such as Azure.
Mindset: Analytical thinker with a proactive hands-on approach to problem-solving and can-do attitude.
Communication: Ability to interact effectively with a range of staff/vendors/suppliers.
Fluent in both Swedish and English is a must.
Why Join Us?
Responsibility: You will be responsible for the IT Infrastructure and security area and report to the Global Head of IT.
Modern IT Landscape: Work with the modern IT technologies and great suppliers.
Closeness to business: You will work directly with key functions in the business across Europe.
Personal development: Opportunities to develop your skills with a lot of freedom under responsibility.
Work-Life Balance: Flexible working hours with a hybrid work model. We are located in nice premises in Nya Hovås, outside Göteborg.
Does this sound interesting? Email your CV and cover letter to job@viacon.se
. Write IT Infrastructure and Security Specialist in the subject line. The application deadline is 2025-05-14. Welcome with your application, we look forward to hearing from you.
If you have any questions, please contact Head of IT Daniel Johansson, at 0705 - 226 816 or daniel.johansson@viacongroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14
E-post: job@viacon.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ViaCon Group AB (publ)
(org.nr 559228-2437), https://viacongroup.com/
Björklundabacken 3 (visa karta
)
436 57 HOVÅS Arbetsplats
ViaCon Group AB publ Jobbnummer
9312072