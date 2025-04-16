IT Coordinator

Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-04-16


Assignment Description
We are currently looking for an IT Coordinator to support our client in the banking sector with onboarding applications to supported authorization and single sign-on solutions. The assignment plays a key role in aligning stakeholders with new Identity and Access Management (IAM) standards and improving login solutions across the organization.
Your responsibilities will include: Guiding and supporting application owners/providers to comply with the company's new IAM guidelines
Sending out surveys and analyzing responses to understand application login needs and readiness
Providing hands-on support in the onboarding process to approved Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions
Following up and reporting on progress toward defined onboarding targets
We believe you have: A background in IT with solid understanding of security principles within Identity & Access Management (IAM)
Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain technical matters in a clear and service-oriented way
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Experience working in agile environments using Jira boards
A structured and analytical approach, with the ability to work independently and drive tasks forward
Tools you'll work with:

MS Office Suite & Jira Period: 21 April 2025 - 31 December 2025 Remote work: Not applicable (100% onsite) Seniority level: Intermediate


This is a great opportunity to contribute to a key initiative in a well-established organization, while developing your skills in IAM and stakeholder coordination.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eeze Consulting AB (org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/

Arbetsplats
Eeze

Kontakt
Paulina Erlandson
paulina@eeze.nu

Jobbnummer
9289740

