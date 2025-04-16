IT Coordinator
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are currently looking for an IT Coordinator to support our client in the banking sector with onboarding applications to supported authorization and single sign-on solutions. The assignment plays a key role in aligning stakeholders with new Identity and Access Management (IAM) standards and improving login solutions across the organization.
Your responsibilities will include: Guiding and supporting application owners/providers to comply with the company's new IAM guidelines
Sending out surveys and analyzing responses to understand application login needs and readiness
Providing hands-on support in the onboarding process to approved Single Sign-On (SSO) solutions
Following up and reporting on progress toward defined onboarding targets
We believe you have: A background in IT with solid understanding of security principles within Identity & Access Management (IAM)
Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain technical matters in a clear and service-oriented way
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Experience working in agile environments using Jira boards
A structured and analytical approach, with the ability to work independently and drive tasks forward
Tools you'll work with:
MS Office Suite & Jira Period: 21 April 2025 - 31 December 2025 Remote work: Not applicable (100% onsite) Seniority level: Intermediate
This is a great opportunity to contribute to a key initiative in a well-established organization, while developing your skills in IAM and stakeholder coordination. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Paulina Erlandson paulina@eeze.nu Jobbnummer
9289740