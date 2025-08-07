IT Consultant, Developer
Netlight is a network organized and technology/product independent which means you will be able to work in many areas and industries, always focusing on your development. Competence development is core and realized through a culture of knowledge sharing, feedback and mentorship. Engagements where IT is business critical and edge. Netlight strives to be a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive organization. Regardless of who you are, what personality, background, and experience you have, you enrich our culture through your values. Netlight's purpose is to unleash full potential, realize great careers, and fulfill personal growth. To achieve this, we have a highly engaged network organization, where every employee gets a mentor, delivery coach and personal communities.
Netlight provides a full range of premium IT-consulting services at the forefront of the digital industry and stands out for its product- and technology-independent expertise in a wide range of industries and clients. We are a network organization of more than 2 000 role models making aspiring digital leaders successful in their business-critical IT projects. Netlight has been awarded several times as top employer, as well as for growth, continued profitability and engagement for diversity, equity and equality within the IT industry. Today we are growing all across Europe, currently with more than 10 active international offices.
Application Process
We work continuously with finding the best talents on the market and have a dedicated Talent Search team in each office. Your application will be reviewed and we will get in touch within 2 weeks if we find that your profile matches our requirements. Apply by e-mail and attach your CV and a cover letter. Before applying, carefully read through qualifications below.
Minimum Qualifications
• BSc Degree in Technology
• Location (one of the following): Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Zurich, Copenhagen, Amsterdam
• Verbal and written fluency in English
• Project experience in one of the fields mentioned in the job description
• Passion and potential to learn and grow
• Preferred Qualifications
• MSc preferably in Technology
• Native/fluent speaker: Finnish (Helsinki), Swedish (Stockholm), Norwegian (Oslo), German
• (Munich/Berlin/Hamburg/Zurich), Danish (Copenhagen) since we are located in thoes coutries. To our clients its importat to know local language to be able to deliver value, since much work is about local content. To global clients local language is not that important.
• Proven Track-record from previous positions (e.g. recognized achievements & deliveries)
Industry
Information Technology and Services, Computer Software, and Internet
Netlight Consulting is looking for professionals with high ambitions and the potential to become our next top consultants.
Job description
As a consultant at Netlight you will collaborate with top talented colleagues together with market leading clients. A Netlight consultant works with solving complex business critical challenges which demand excellence in innovative thinking and teamwork.
You will be working in an international networking organization and will have access to knowledge from Netlight's consultants all across Europe. Projects range within competencies such as Frontend development, Backend development, Fullstack Development, Architecture, Business Intelligence, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, DevOps, Infrastructure, Test Automation, Agile coaching, Project Management, Product Ownership/Management, UX-/UI-/Interaction design and IT Strategy. Så ansöker du
