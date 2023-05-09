IT Consultant
2023-05-09
Innovative Heads is an IT Service provider in Europe & India. It follows start-up culture and has flat organization where everyone has high visibility for work and performance. We are working with domain leaders in the industry, helping clients to achieve their goals.
We are hiring for Database Developers.
The consultant must have:
• At least ten (10) years of development experience with Oracle Databases and PL/SQL. At least three (3) years of work experience must have been acquired sometime during the last five-year period
• At least ten (10) years of experience with SQL
• At least three (3) years of experience working in an Oracle Exadata environment. At least three (3) years of work experience must have been acquired sometime during the last five-year period
• At least three (3) years of version management experience with Liquibase. At least three (3) years of work experience must have been acquired sometime during the last five-year period
• Relevant academic degree in IT/data or equivalent education or knowledge acquired through work.
Meritorious skills:
• Experience with Toad or SQL Developer as a database development tool.
• Experience with complex and transaction-intensive systems.
• Experience working with Oracle APEX.
Experience working in an IT administration with database development.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
