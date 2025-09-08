IT Consultant
2025-09-08
Innovative Heads is an IT Service provider in Europe & India. It follows start-up culture and has flat organization where everyone has high visibility for work and performance. We are working with domain leaders in the industry, helping clients to achieve their goals.
We are hiring for a Senior Business Analyst for one of our clients in Sweden.
Advise best digital & IT solutions for digital transformation projects and products. Support successful digital transformation processes making them efficient and effective.
Assignment specific information
At SPAE Product Development you will be part of a team working with service & parts information. As Platform Engineer, you are part of an agile team with the mission to develop new products to better support both internal and external users. We see rapid development of new technologies and we need to step up to utilize the opportunities the new technologies bring.
We work in a dynamic, global and agile environment and you will need to network globally, to meet the demands out in the field for our end users.
Main activities and responsibilities
• Investigate and analyze issues and new requirements
• Develop new solutions and validate product/solution in assigned area
• Develop and evaluate concept and prototype solutions
• Propose ideas on new features or improvements and prepare for implementation by anchoring with stakeholders
• Drive automation and simplification of products for enhanced end user experience
• Work with Platform Architect to develop and maintain platform roadmaps
Personal profile
We are looking for you who are curious and wants to learn and find solutions to continuously improve our tools, platform and products. You have a natural drive to learn about new technology, search for possible solutions and keep yourself updated. For success in this position, you have a natural interest to learn and you have good communicating skills.
You enjoy working in an agile team with a mix of roles all contributing to the team objectives. To complete the tasks often cross-site and cross-organization collaboration is necessary.
You like to explain complex technical matters to others by the means of text and illustration or other media.
You enjoy developing user friendly solutions in a technically complex context.
