IT Business and System Analyst
Scania CV AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about software development and creating value that makes a difference? Do you want to be at the centre of Scania's unique modular system that enables an extremely wide portfolio of products using relatively few components and parts? Do you want towork in a multifaceted, complex, continually changing environment and take your skills to the next level? Then you are reading the right ad!
Our awesome Value Creation Team (VCT) is looking for a Business Analyst keen on learning about and working with our unique in-house develop
The Product
OAS (Object And Structure tool) enables Scania's modular approach by utilising product data, structures, configuration capabilities and support for Product Lifecycle Management. OAS supports most business areas such as Sales, Design, Production, Logistics and Service.
The Value Creation Team
We work in a Lean-Agile framework inspired by SAFe. The VCT consists of around 100 people - Product Owners, Business Analysts, Business and Solution Architects, Developers, Testers and others. You will work in close cooperation with people who use the PDM system in their daily work. Together with your team, you will help create value for users, stakeholders and ultimately for Scania's customers
What's important to us?
We thrive when we can solve problems and produce results together, drawing on each other's strengths and helping if things don't go as planned. Transparency, integrity, flexibility, and empathy are a few examples of values we live by.
What's in it for you?
We offer you an interesting, fun, challenging, and developing journey with passionate colleagues in business and IT. Our Value Creation Team is involved in many of Scania's strategic initiatives. The work environment is international, and your colleagues and stakeholders represent different nationalities and companies. As we are growing to support other brands from the TRATON Group in Germany, US, China and Latin America.
We offer a dynamic workplace in a hybrid work setup, meaning you will work at our office in Södertälje, from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel if the work allows. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your skills and your career both domestically as well as internationally. In addition to career and development opportunities, we offer you other benefits such as free work-out facilities at Scania's own health centre Gröndal or a wellness allowance. Other benefits include a performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, car lease through the company, and more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania JobExpress.
Your assignment
• Understanding business/customer needs and driving requirement analysis.
• Mapping and evaluating business processes from a holistic (end-to-end) perspective, anticipating requirements, and uncovering areas for improvement.
• Breaking down complex requirements and finding synergies in the design and implementation of the to-be processes.
• Creating metadata models, process models, information flow models, etc.
• Conducting meetings and presentations to collaborate and share ideas & findings with stakeholders, architects, developers, testers, user experience specialists, and others.
• Ensuring that requirements and planned solutions are synchronised and fulfil business needs.
• Organising and guiding users in acceptance testing.
• Contributing to the continuous improvement of internal processes to further develop your team, your domain, and ultimately the PDM VCT.
Is this you?
The person we are looking for translates business needs into system requirements with the help of user stories, process models, business requirement descriptions, and other methods. You enjoy working in a diverse, agile, team-based environment with lean principles and a strong customer and user focus. You are a humble and flexible team player, and you contribute to a good working atmosphere while focusing on continuous deliveries. Any experience in production and logistics is a bonus.
We would also like that:
• You have a bachelors or masters degree in IT, business management, or equivalent.
• You have at least 5 years experience in a business analysis-related role in a PDM context.
• You have experience with process modelling, information flow modelling, and other methods of documenting system functions.
• You have worked with product description methodology, product structures, and change management.
• You write and speak English fluently. If you write and speak Swedish and/or German fluently it is considered a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles. We hire for attitude and train for skills!
Further information
For more information contact Aramya Hanna (Group manager PDM Processes & Systems), at +46 73 668 55 83.
If this sounds like a role in which you could excel, please apply to this posting, we would love to speak to you!
Application
Your application should include your CV and education certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-03-16. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9192574