2025-05-09
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We believe you are a team player with analytical skills. You understand enterprise problems and goals. You have excellent communication skills, and you have a proven ability to understand, design and implement complex processes to solve problems in an innovative way.
As IT Business Analyst Professional you will work in a team of specialists administrating and configuring the logistics application, supporting user experience, and securing the usage of those tools in their full capacity. You will be collaborating with different product owners and teams working in close collaboration with tech leads, developers and other business analysts using agile ways of working.
We are looking for someone with a solid understanding of IT best practices and Agile methodologies. Most importantly, you should be dynamic, eager to learn, and committed to helping your teammates deliver value through our applications. Experience with logistics processes is a significant asset, and we seek individuals who are not only eager to learn but also to create best practices with cross collaboration. Furthermore, you need to be fluent in both English and Swedish to be able to interact with colleagues in both languages.
For questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Priscila Lovato priscila.lovato@volvo.com
Location: Tuve
Last day to apply: 2025-05-18
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us?
