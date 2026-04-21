IT Business Analyst
Professional Galaxy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with organizations driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
Business Analyst Senior to Digital Services domain
Key responsibilities * Collaborate with stakeholders and project teams to understand business needs and bridge the gap between business needs and technical solutions * Provide well-structured and detailed functional and non-functional requirements and specifications. * Collaborate with architects, other business analysts and development teams to refine solution proposals. * Capture and monitor requirements fulfilment during solution deliveries and support development teams. * Contribute to improving Way of Working (WoW) related to the requirement management process. * Analyzing and tailoring existing solutions to align with evolving business needs.
Skills & Qualifications: * Bachelor's degree in business administration, Information Systems, Management, or related field. * Proven experience as a Business Analyst, System Analyst or System Architect or a similar analytical role involving requirements gathering, process modelling, and data analysis and solution design. * Strong skills in requirements elicitation and analysis, including experience conducting stakeholder interviews, workshops, and documenting business and functional requirements. * Excellent verbal and written communication, facilitation, and interpersonal abilities. * Proficiency with tools such as Jira, Confluence, Power BI or similar platforms. * Understanding of project management methodologies (Agile, Scrum, Waterfall). * Experience in Automotive/Connectivity/Telecom industry is a plus
You will join an organization with highly motivated colleagues working in a DevOps set-up with continuous focus on development, maintenance and operation of a microservices based modern connectivity platform. As connectivity experts within the Group we interact closely with both Design Engineering and Commercial parts, on connectivity features.
Minimum 5 years' experience.
Assignment information
Duration: 2026-05-11 to 2027-05-31 City: Göteborg
Apply until: 2026-04-25
How to Apply:
Please apply via the Professional Galaxy AB portal with:
Your updated CV
Your availability to start
A motivation statement describing your suitability
Please note: Applications via email will not be accepted. All applications must be submitted through the portal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7611502-1959498". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
9868209