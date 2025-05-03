IT Analyst
2025-05-03
Role: IT Analyst - Software Lifecycle Management
Start Date: April 25, 2025
End Date: October 31, 2025
Workload: 100% (Full-time, onsite)
Location: Lindhagensgatan, Stockholm
Language Requirement: English (professional proficiency)
Assignment Type: IT Consulting
Competence Area: IT Analysis
We are currently seeking a skilled IT Analyst to join the Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) function within a large-scale enterprise setting. The right candidate will combine strong technical capabilities with a sharp analytical approach and effective communication skills, supporting the management of software assets and enabling informed decision-making across the organization.
In this role, you will collaborate with application owners, stakeholders, and internal teams to drive visibility, ensure software compliance, and enhance lifecycle efficiency.
Key Responsibilities
Execute daily tasks and initiatives related to Software Lifecycle Management
Work with relevant stakeholders to uphold software compliance and maintain high-quality data
Operate and maintain tools such as FlexNet Manager Suite or Flexera Data Platform for SLM operations
Utilize tools like Power BI, SQL Server, and Excel to analyze and present actionable insights
Partner with both IT and business functions to support alignment and clear communication
Participate in the evolution of internal processes and contribute to improvements in software asset tracking and reporting
Required Skills and Qualifications
Demonstrated experience in managing software assets and lifecycle processes
Solid hands-on expertise in Power BI, Excel, and SQL Server
Familiarity with FlexNet Manager Suite or Flexera Data Platform is an advantage
Strong communication and relationship-building skills
Proactive attitude and ability to work independently
Cooperative and team-oriented mindset, with confidence in stakeholder engagement
Fluent in English, with professional-level communication skills in both writing and speech
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
