IoT Hub Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-17
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
Our client is looking for a Software Engineer with strong expertise in IoT hub and gateway development. In this assignment, you will work close to the core platform layer in an embedded Linux environment, with focus on connectivity, system integration, and stable production-ready hub software.
The role centers on the software that bridges devices, networks, and higher-level services. You will contribute to platform capabilities such as networking, commissioning flows, protocol handling, and lifecycle management for IoT hubs used in production environments.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain core software for IoT hubs and gateways running on embedded Linux.
Build long-running system services, daemons, and middleware primarily in modern C++.
Integrate hub platforms with hardware and higher-level services.
Work with networking, connectivity, addressing, and protocol handling for hub-side communication.
Support commissioning, onboarding, provisioning, and lifecycle flows at hub level.
Perform system-level debugging, logging, and performance analysis.
Contribute to Linux image configuration, dependency management, update strategies, and platform bring-up.
Help ensure platform stability, interoperability, and secure hub-side communication concepts.
RequirementsStrong experience developing software for IoT hubs or gateways rather than end-device or accessory firmware.
Strong hands-on experience with modern C++ for embedded Linux and system-level services.
Experience with C for supporting or legacy components.
Experience with shell scripting in Bash.
Solid experience working in embedded Linux as a runtime and development environment.
Experience developing hub-side services, daemons, and middleware.
Knowledge of system-level debugging, logging, and performance analysis.
Experience with cross-compilation and toolchain management.
Experience with Yocto Project or similar embedded Linux build systems.
Strong knowledge of IP networking, including IPv4, IPv6, TCP, and UDP.
Experience troubleshooting network discovery, addressing, and connectivity issues.
Experience with commissioning and onboarding flows, device provisioning, and lifecycle handling at hub level.
Experience with Git-based version control and CI/CD pipelines for embedded Linux platforms.
Fluent English.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7402496-1898302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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