IoT Developer
2025-02-28
Job Summary: IoT Developer
Company: IPercept
Location: Stockholm
IPercept is looking for a full-time IoT Developer who is passionate about Industrial IoT (IIoT), automation, and system reliability. This role provides hands-on experience in optimizing industrial monitoring systems' performance, reliability, and scalability while collaborating with skilled engineers on innovative projects.
Key Responsibilities
Software Development: Design, develop, and deploy robust IoT applications.
Device Management & Automation: Implement automation for efficient monitoring and maintenance of IIoT devices.
Reliability & Testing: Optimize system performance through unit and integration testing.
Monitoring & Logging: Configure monitoring systems, logging, and real-time alerting.
Database Management: Develop and maintain structured databases for device tracking and manufacturing data.
Skills & Qualifications
Solid understanding of Linux administration (comfortable with command-line tools, system configuration, troubleshooting, and automation).
Scripting & Automation (Python, Bash for process automation and infrastructure management).
Networking Knowledge (understanding of IP networking, firewalls, VPNs, and troubleshooting).
Familiarity with database structures and management for IoT applications.
Experience with self-hosted environments, cloud infrastructure, or edge computing is a plus.
Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Docker Compose, Kubernetes) and virtualization technologies is beneficial.
What's Offered
A dynamic, technology-driven work environment.
Hands-on experience with advanced IIoT technologies.
Collaboration with industry professionals.
Career-enhancing technical and professional skill development.
Application
To apply, please contact us at career@ipercept.io
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
(org.nr 559208-4882)
