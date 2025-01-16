iOS Engineer
Did you know that fishing is the world's most popular hobby? We do! And here at Fishbrain we have built the world's #1 fishing app dedicated to people who love fishing. We want to make sure that we can give them the greatest experience possible and make their fishing dreams come true, today and tomorrow.
We are currently looking for an iOS Engineer who loves to learn, is passionate about taking on new challenges and making the best possible product for our customers.
Please submit applications in ENGLISH, those that are not will not be reviewed.
What you'll work on:
As an iOS Engineer you will be a core member of the Growth product team. You will apply your technical expertise to build robust and innovative features, and in addition to contributing with your coding skills, you're expected to contribute ideas and input into all stages of the product lifecycle.
You can expect to:
Be a core member of the product team as well as the iOS guild team. Your opinions and ideas matter when shaping a product and how a team functions.
Contribute to all product lifecycle stages: design, implementation, experimentation, testing, release, and maintenance.
Collaborate proactively, whether through pair programming to solve complex technical issues or by building features across product teams. We believe in winning as a team.
Work on features and experiments to drive user engagement and retention, making data-driven decisions impacting growth metrics.
Have access to the tools and resources you need to do your best work.
What we are fishing for:
In order for you to thrive in this role, we believe that you:
Can work autonomously, and are more motivated by missions and goals than a specific list of tasks.
Have 3+ years of professional and recent experience building native iOS apps.
Are passionate about technology and love exploring new ideas to solve complex problems.
Are all about building great products that users love, and you make technology choices with this in mind.
Have robust experience building complex iOS applications using Swift, with a strong knowledge of platform-specific design patterns and best practices.
Proficiency in the English language, both written and verbal, sufficient for success in a remote-hybrid and largely asynchronous work environment.
This is an office-hybrid position, with flexibility to work remotely while also collaborating in-person as needed. We are in the Stockholm office two days per week minimum.
Nice to have:
Experience working with A/B tests.
Experience working with Amplitude, Firebase, Braze.
Experience working in a product company.
Our Bait
We're a product-focused startup, and every individual is important. That means you get to contribute to the direction of the company and the impact we have on millions of anglers. We at Fishbrain work with the latest tech and challenge ourselves every day. We have a work culture that encourages innovation, passion and teamwork. And most importantly, we want you to enjoy coming to work every single day.
In addition, Fishbrain also offers:
30 days annual vacation
Each year you'll get 30 days vacation to use however, whenever
Wellness bonus
5000 sek annual allowance to put towards anything in the realm of health and fitness
Technology of your choice
Mac or Linux, you decide
Fishing rods in the offices
Grab one and go fishing during lunch. We have fishing guides and experts working among us that can help you catch your dream fish
Dog friendly
Feel free to bring your furry friend to the office
Commitment to sustainability
Fishbrain's global data set, among the largest in the world, is selectively provided in a managed and controlled manner to scientific research partners in both North America and Europe to better understand and improve fisheries research
