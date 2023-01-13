Internships for PhD students
Sveriges riksbank / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2023-01-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges riksbank i Stockholm
Sveriges Riksbank, located in Stockholm, is the central bank of Sweden. The Riksbank's main tasks are to maintain price stability and to contribute to the stability and efficiency of the financial system. Economists at the Riksbank's Research Division conduct research in areas of importance to the Riksbank. The Division also organises academic conferences, hosts an international seminar series, and has an active visitors program.
The Research Division invites applications for our internship program for PhD students in Economics, Finance or Statistics at Swedish or foreign universities. The selected interns will spend a period of two months at the Riksbank - either at the Research Division or at a policy department - during the periods April to June or August to December 2023. The monthly salary offered is SEK 30,000. The Riksbank will not cover travel or housing expenses.
The purpose of the internship program is to give PhD students an opportunity to interact with Riksbank researchers and other staff, and potentially initiate collaborations, while conducting research into issues broadly relevant to the Riksbank. Students should therefore have finished the first-year course work of their PhD programs and started working on their dissertation. Interns placed in the Research Division will work on their dissertation projects, while interns placed in a policy department may also be involved in directed research projects. Interns are expected to present their achievements in a seminar towards the end of their stay.
More information about the Research Division and research activities at the Riksbank is available at our website: https://www.riksbank.se/en-gb/about-the-riksbank/the-tasks-of-the-riksbank/research.
Applications should arrive no later than 15 February 2023. Please indicate in a cover letter: (a) the preferred starting date, i.e., either mid-April, mid-August or mid-October; and (b) if you are interested primarily in the Research Division or in joining one of the policy departments. Include also a curriculum vitae, a document from your university department listing completed courses in the PhD program, as well as a brief description of the project(s) that you propose to work on. A finished paper is considered an extra qualification. One letter of recommendation from a supervisor or other person at the department familiar with the applicant's studies should be sent directly to research@riksbank.se
. Successful candidates will be notified by the end of February 2023.
Further information can be obtained from Christoph Bertsch (Banking, Finance and Payments) christoph.bertsch@riksbank.se
or Mathias Klein (Macroeconomics, Monetary Economics) mathias.klein@riksbank.se
. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Riksbank
(org.nr 202100-2684), http://www.riksbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Riksbanken Kontakt
Mathias Klein, Senior Economist mathias.klein@riksbank.se Jobbnummer
7340564