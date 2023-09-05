Internship IT, spring 2024 at Kappahl
2023-09-05
Are you studying IT and want your internship with us at Kappahls IT department? Welcome to workdays filled with development, creativity and fantastic colleagues! Apply today!
Internship with us at Kappahl IT
At Kappahl IT we gathered all our IT activities, all between implementation of new applications and services to own system development and more traditional IT operations. To work at Kappahl IT is a nice mixture of technics and the speed and creativity that retail gives.
We offer a creative environment where you will be challenged and developed with committed colleagues. Located at our head office in Mölndal. To have your internship with us, your internship needs to be included in an education or to take place through the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen).
Kappahl is a company in change and therefore we think it is extra important to collaborate with driven students. An internship with us gives you a unique insight into one of the Nordic region's leading fashion chains, how we work and how we think. Kappahl's values imprint everything we do - inclusive, courageous and joyful! We look forward to seeing what you have for ideas and thoughts about how Kappahl can be better than we are today. Our goal is for us to learn and develop from each other.
Application
We look forward to your application for your internship during spring term 2024 , the latest 31st of October 2023. We apply ongoing selection and unfortunately we only have the opportunity to return to you if we have the opportunity to offer an internship.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
If you have protected identity contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
