Internship in Project Assistance ELC (Engineering Life Cycle)
2024-11-29
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 800 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 420,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As intern in the Engineering Lifecycle Department you will be supporting us in our current projects regarding lifecycle topics.
In this role, you'll tackle diverse tasks aimed at solving issues that occur throughout the lifecycle of heat pumps
You will conduct research and compile information to provide support to your colleagues' projects
You'll be given the opportunity to manage your own project, overseeing its planning, coordination, and execution
Preparing reports and presentations will allow you to propose ideas and assist in decision-making processes
You will also devise implementation plans to guarantee the smooth execution of project phases
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in March 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
Good verbal and written communication skills in English
Knowledge and experience in MS Office, and ideally in modeling and SAP
Ability to approach people easily
Capability of working independently and within diverse, cross-functional teams
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
573 38 TRANÅS
