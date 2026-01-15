Internship in Human Resources
2026-01-15
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an Intern in Human Resources at Bosch Thermoteknik AB, you will support our HR Business Partners with general administrative HR tasks.
You will be involved in the recruitment process, including the preparation of agreements and onboarding of new associates
Organizing and tracking of various associate trainings will also be part of your area of responsibility
You will oversee the intern recruitment, from publishing job advertisements to conducting interviews
In addition to these tasks, you will also be responsible for your own project, process or reporting task
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Business Administration, Social Sciences, Psychology or similar, ideally with a focus on HR
Basic knowledge in Microsoft Office tools (esp. Excel and PowerPoint)
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Ability to take responsibility for own work and apply own initiative to find solutions
Results-oriented and pro-active attitude
Additional Information
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in March 2026
Location: On-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
