Internship Digital Marketing Specialist
2024-08-01
The Role
As an intern in our Marketing team, you will have a hands-on role working closely with our Branding, Campaigns & Digital Marketing Specialists. You will have opportunities to develop valuable skills in many areas of digital marketing including actively creating inspiring content for our websites and social media channels, participating in market research, conducting student surveys and interviews, moderating scholarship programs, facilitating virtual events as well as other student-facing campaigns, that are designed to clarify and promote our position as the go-to choice for everything study abroad.
The Team
You'll be a part of our innovative and creative Student Marketing & Campaigns team. We're responsible for having our finger on the pulse of what prospective international students want and provide inspiration as well as the right information to help them make one of the biggest decisions of their life. We are a growing team with ambitious goals and now we're looking for two interns to complete the team.
What can we offer you?
A diverse team with colleagues from Morocco, Spain, China, Indonesia, Ukraine, the UK, the US and all over the world
Plenty of space for initiatives and original ideas
An opportunity to build your digital portfolio and corporate experience
Work alongside our passionate team who cares deeply for our students and universities
Exciting new projects in a great industry that promotes social good
A fully remote, face-to-face or blended internship
As a member of the company, you will be working with a young international group, based in Stockholm and Norway. We believe in lifelong learning and continuously develop our representatives internally through our Academy and externally with some of the best trainers in the world.
Who are we looking for?
You are educated to a bachelor's degree level
You have excellent English language verbal and written communication skills
You have some knowledge of, or passion for content creation, design skills are a plus
You have a strong understanding of Excel, and other Microsoft software
You like being creative, taking initiative and coming up with new ideas
You are structured, organized and can manage your time effectively
Our Company
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 700+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
