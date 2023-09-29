Internationell säljare/Webmaster/HR

Kavcom AB / Säljarjobb / Lund
2023-09-29


KAVCOM is a small consultant company that aims to serve better employment for its consultants.
We need more consultants for our requisitions.
We are looking for an assistant that is good at talking to our clients and also to our current employees and upcoming colleagues.
Update the webpage, make sure that there is relevant and updated information
Put advertisements for openings
Check available assignments and analyze them.
Scout for good candidates using social platforms (LinkedIn, etc)
Talk to and make a registration of the details for the potential candidates in our portals
talk to potential candidates and prepare the candidates for the application and help with applying
have regular talks to the employees and follow up their requests and keep them engaged with the company

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
E-post: admin@kavcom.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Jobb-ID: 28095245".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kavcom AB (org.nr 556786-3948)
Brunnshögsgatan 2 (visa karta)
224 71  LUND

Arbetsplats
Kavcom AB

Jobbnummer
8151904

