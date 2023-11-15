International Project Manager
2023-11-15
Main duties
Together with the CEO and COO manage all phases of international property and facility management processes from government licensing, permission to commissioning.
Manage projects related to foreign government permits, regulatory and compliance matters for activity programs, facilities and products in different countries and multiple jurisdictions.
Management of leasing, construction, new building commissioning, building refurbishment and office relocations.
Keep abreast with, and do analysis of, relevant government policies in different geographies.
Plan and deliver stakeholder management frameworks that ensure compliance to multiple regulatory requirements.
Predict resources and actions needed to reach objectives, coordinate internal and external resources for the successful execution of projects.
Provide project updates to designated stakeholders.
Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors/government contacts in different geographies.
Manage contracts with vendors, suppliers, consultants and all subcontractors within the scope of the projects.
Work closely with the project stakeholders to ensure all project requirements, deadlines and schedules are on track.
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.
Perform other duties requested by the company.
Responsibilities
Ensuring that all projects are delivered on time, within scope and within budget.
Submitting project deliverables and ensure they adhere to quality, safety and regulatory standards and requirements.
Provide advice to management on matters related to international government regulations and compliance in general and in more depth for matters related to facilities and products.
Minimum competencies
Experience of managing all phases of international property and facility management processes from government licensing, permission to commissioning.
Extensive experience of managing projects related to foreign government permits, regulatory and compliance matters for activity programs, facilities in different countries and multiple jurisdictions.
Experience of the management of leasing, construction, new building commissioning, building refurbishment and office relocations.
Documented capability to do analysis of relevant government policies in different geographies.
Experience of setting up stakeholder management frameworks that ensure compliance to multiple regulatory requirements.
Minimum qualifications
Minimum 15 years of relevant government service ;
At least 10 years of relevant work experience;
Proficiency in spoken and written English (at least C1 according to the CEFR scale).
