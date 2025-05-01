International PR Manager Visit Sweden
Job description
Senior International PR Manager Visit Sweden
Are you ready to become part of a dynamic international team committed to promoting Sweden as a world-class travel destination? Visit Sweden is seeking an experienced Senior International PR Manager to help strengthen Sweden's global brand and attract international visitors.
Visit Sweden is a frequently recognized and award-winning organization, known for its innovative PR and marketing initiatives. Our mission is to increase sustainable tourism to Sweden. Our diverse team includes marketers, analysts, project managers, economists, and specialists in PR, digital platforms, social media, and events.
Responsibilities
As Senior International PR Manager, you will be a key member of our global PR team, focusing on the markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, the Netherlands, the Nordics, and China.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Proactive PR: Identifying relevant trends and media angles, developing compelling press materials, planning and coordinating press trips in collaboration with the Swedish tourism sector, and supporting campaign and partnership-related PR activities.
Reactive PR: Handling incoming media enquiries, monitoring media coverage, and maintaining strong relationships with key journalists and media outlets.
PR Planning and Execution: Contributing to the strategic development of our PR efforts-from concept and planning to implementation and performance analysis.
Media Relations: Enhancing both local and global PR activities by building long-term relationships with media and supporting international outreach.
Content Creation: Writing and editing a wide range of materials including press releases, newsletters, story angles, press trip itineraries, and other marketing content.
This role reports to the Head of International PR and is based in either our Hamburg or Stockholm office.
Qualifications
We are looking for a creative, open-minded, and optimistic communicator with strong editorial judgement and storytelling skills.
The ideal candidate will have:
A relevant university-level qualification in journalism, communications, PR, or a related discipline.
At least three years' experience in a comparable international PR role.
Experience working in a project-driven environment.
Experience working with digital PR tools.
Exceptional writing and editing skills, especially for press and media.
Fluency in English (ideally at native level).
Proficiency in German, with Swedish as a strong advantage.
Desirable additional experience:
Familiarity with Swedish culture and society.
Background in tourism or destination marketing.
Experience in an editorial or newsroom setting.
Copywriting expertise in English.
About the company
VS VisitSweden AB
About Visit Sweden
By marketing Sweden as a travel destination and promoting purposeful travel, Visit Sweden contributes to strengthen Sweden 's attractiveness and competitiveness as a destination.
Learn more about us at: https://corporate.visitsweden.com/om-oss/
Application Details
Visit Sweden is partnering with Randstad for this recruitment. For further information, please contact Lotta Carlsson at + 46 73 075 23 25.
Application deadline: May 25th 2025
