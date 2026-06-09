After-school program/Student support staff
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2026-06-09
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Are you the person we are looking for? With over 50 nationalities represented in our student body, and more than 15 nationalities amongst our staff, ISLK – the International School of Lund - inspires students from all over the world. With the globally recognized academic IB PYP and MYP programmes, we offer a diverse, supporting and welcoming community in the heart of the city of Lund.
Join Our Team!
Job description
During school hours, you work in close collaboration with the PYP teachers supporting the students in their learning. You will work with individuals or groups of students to help them participate in the school activities.
In the After-School Programme you work in a team with other pedagogues. The team is responsible for planning and carrying out stimulating and challenging activities in a creative learning environment inspired by the IB curriculum.
Qualification and experience
Certified After School Pedagogue/Student support assistant or equivalent qualifications
Experience of working with children in an educational setting during class time and in an After School programme
Knowledge and experience of working with learning support needs
Desired
Attitudes and skills for a cross-culture and inclusive environment
Very good communicative, organizational and collaborative skills
Ability to be flexible and think on your feet
Native English speaker or high proficiency in English
Our offer to you
A true international setting with colleagues and students from all over the world
A stimulating work environment with motivated students
A knowledgeable, caring, supportive and professional team of colleagues
Well-equipped and resourced facilities in a beautiful environment
A supportive, knowledgeable and approachable leadership team and student support team
As an employee in Lund Municipality, you are offered a range of benefits focused on balance, support, and health. Lund Municipality is a large organization with many opportunities for employee development. As an employee, you also gain access to our benefits portal where you can easily view and manage your benefits.
The working language and language of instruction at ISLK is English.
The application must be written in English to be considered.
Prior to any offer of employment at ISLK, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from polismyndigheten.
Candidate selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process.
About Us
ISLK - International School of Lund is an IB World School authorized to teach the IB Early Years Programme, Primary Years Programme and the Middle Years Programme. The school works in close collaboration with Katedralskolan where the IB Diploma Programme is offered. ISLK has approximately 400 students at the moment.
More information about the school can be found at: www.lund.se/islk.
ISLK is a part of or Administration Education with approximately 1200 employees. We equip students for the future - with the aim that each student should reach their full potential as a human being and citizen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Kommun
(org.nr 212000-1132), https://lund.se/arbete-och-lediga-jobb
Linnégatan 2 (visa karta
)
224 60 LUND Arbetsplats
Utbildningsförvaltningen Kontakt
Anya Kleander anya.kleander@lund.se Jobbnummer
9953862