Internal Quality Engineer
2023-12-20
We are looking for an individual who has a large passion for cars as for making good business.
You have a drive to develop and see the results of your hard work in terms of finished products.
We are looking for an individual with a background in automotive manufacturing or similar and with a high sense of quality.
You should be driven and focused in finding continuously new ways in improving the Koenigsegg quality.
Main Responsibilities:
- Lead trouble shooting and root cause analysis activities in relation to deviations and quality issues
- Creating and managing internal and supplier claims for quality deviations.
- Close cooperation with Quality Engineers to improve quality processes.
- Coordinating activities with production, planning, purchasing, and service departments aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted production process
- Support for the assembly line in assessing compliance with technical documentation, company standards, completeness, and compliance with the order .
- Cooperation with the Production Department and providing feedback on quality
- Analyzing and preparing quality reports when non-conformities are detected.
- Contacting suppliers regarding detected non-conformities
- Support production with all quality issues
- Support Project
To be successful within this role you will need to be outgoing, and goal driven, both individually and as part of a team. As a person, you are structured, efficient, responsible and good at multi-tasking and achieving results. You are helpful and responsive at the same time as you are working systematically towards your goal. You enjoy new challenges and have an ability to find new solutions for yourself and your team when the need arises. You need to be able to manage many tasks at the same time.
We are looking for you who has a relevant university degree, preferrable within manufacturing/engineering and minimum 2 years' experience from Quality functions.
It is also essential that you have:
- Good knowledge of the technical drawings.
- Education within same field of knowledge
- Equivalent experience within the same field of expertise.
- Skills to handle measuring equipment.
- Good knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel)
Knowledge about the Monitor ERP system is seen positively.
Knowledge of TQM tools (e.g., Six Sigma) and Lean Manufacturing (5S, Kaizen etc.)
Professional in communication and fluent, both orally and in writing, in English and Swedish
Driver 's license
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
