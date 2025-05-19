Internal Control Officer
2025-05-19
Are you intrigued by a challenging and exciting opportunity, where you get to make a true difference for our organization while developing your own skills at the same time? At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for a performance-driven Internal Control (IC) Officer to join our Internal Control department. We're looking forward to hearing from you!
Your mission
In this position, you contribute to the implementation and development of our internal control processes, taking a strategic point of view. You provide expert guidance, advice, and support to our global entities on IC matters as well as audits-ensuring compliance, operational efficiency, and strong governance. You also represent the IC function in cross-functional settings and contribute to shaping our internal control culture.
Included in your job is to:
Perform general planning, monitoring, reporting and testing activities in compliance with Global and Coromant Internal control framework, RACM (Risk and Control Matrix).
Actively take part in testing of the self-assessments and follow up the results.
Review, assess and conclude the results of self-assessments to introduce adequate remediation plans.
Identify key risks, apply priorities and consider materiality given the nature of our business and relevant standards and regulations.
Conduct training of IC and test systems and provide support to stakeholders to ensure successful execution of roles and responsibilities.
The location for this role is flexible within Europe, but preferably in Stockholm or Sandviken, and we apply a hybrid setup where you can combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in finance, business administration, accounting or a similar field, combined with several years of relevant business experience within a global organization. You have a solid background in internal control, audit, or risk management, and are well-versed in business processes related to sales, supply, HR, production/IM, governance and finance, as well as compliance frameworks such as IFRS. Experience with supply chain and sales processes is highly valued, as is a strong understanding of governance/compliance and risk. You're proficient in Excel and PowerPoint, and experience with SAP is considered a plus. Fluency in English is required, and knowledge of Swedish is a strong advantage.
Being structured, detail-oriented, and self-motivated, with strong analytical and critical thinking skills, are traits that define you. Your communication skills are excellent, and you thrive in a collaborative, cross-functional environment where you can engage with stakeholders at all levels. You're confident in representing the company in both internal and external contexts, and you could naturally take on an ambassadorial role for internal control.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Agneta Hjorth, hiring manager, at agneta.hjorth@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 3, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0078650.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
