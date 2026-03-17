Internal Communications Strategist
Sandvik AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Fagersta
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Do you excel at turning complex strategies into clear, impactful communication? We're looking for an Internal Communications Strategist to lead the way in shaping leadership and change communication across Sandvik Coromant. This is your chance to influence transformation at the highest level and empower leaders to drive engagement and clarity throughout the organization.
Be part of something bigger - join us on an exciting journey of transformation
At Sandvik Coromant, we don't just lead the manufacturing industry - we're reshaping it. As a global frontrunner in advanced manufacturing, we're on a journey to transform how we work and how we create value.
The industry is evolving fast, and we're responding with smart, end-to-end solutions powered by bold ideas and passionate people. This is your chance to join a highly trusted, empowered team that challenges the status quo and puts customers at the center of everything we do. Let's shape the future of manufacturing together!
Your mission
In this role, you develop and execute communication strategies within leadership, change, and strategy communication. Your goal is to support and empower leaders at all levels to communicate effectively, involve their teams, and foster a positive, transparent culture-even during periods of change.
You take ownership, drive and coordinate major change communication projects independently and collaborate closely with the Transformation Office and Sandvik Coromant Management Group, manage strategic initiatives such as Mergers & Acquisitions integrations and crisis communication together with PR. You also contribute to building high-performing teams by strengthening our company narrative and supporting cultural engagement.
What you'll do:
Develop and manage strategy and change communication plans in collaboration with key stakeholders.
Coach leaders and functional teams on communication planning, storytelling, and presentation techniques.
Create strategic content for articles, interviews, events, and leadership forums.
Key point of contact for various management teams and key stakeholders for communications planning and coaching.
Own leader communication channels and frameworks, including toolboxes and global meetings.
Support culture and strategy engagement initiatives together with HR and Transformation Office.
Lead crisis communication planning and execution in partnership with PR.
Represent Sandvik Coromant in group-level communication forums.
This role offers the flexibility to be based at either Stockholm and Sandviken, and supports a hybrid working model with both remote and on-site work. You report to the Head of Internal Communications.
Your profile
You have a university degree in communications, management, business, or journalism - or equivalent experience. Proven experience in strategy, change, and leadership communication in global organizations is essential, along with knowledge of crisis communication and change management methodologies (e.g., PROSCI, ADKAR). Strong project management skills, proficiency in digital communication tools and AI, and expertise in PowerPoint are expected.
You're strategic, proactive, and confident working with senior leaders and possess the ability of holistic thinking and to quickly gain business understanding. You combine analytical thinking with creativity, and you take a broad perspective to identify innovative solutions. Strong interpersonal skills help you build trust and guide teams through change. You thrive in a dynamic environment, prioritize effectively, and maintain a solutions-oriented mindset.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Cecilia Holmquist Östling, hiring manager, cecilia.holmquist_ostling@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts:
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than 31st of March, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0089871.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468) Arbetsplats
Machining and Intelligent Manufacturing - Stockholm Jobbnummer
9802141