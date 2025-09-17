Interim Regional Marketing Manager
Bravura Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced Marketing Manager for one of our clients, a market leader in the hygiene and health industry. This interim role, lasting for three months, supports the commercial segment and is set to begin in early October. A key focus will be driving marketing initiatives, including leading preparations for a major industry trade show taking place in mid-November.
About the position
This is a 80-100% consulting assignment lasting for 3 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at our client's company.
Key Responsibilities
The Regional Marketing Manager will be responsible for developing, managing, and implementing marketing plans and activities across commercial and healthcare segments in line with business and brand guidelines.
Key tasks include:
Defining go-to-market approaches and collaborating with sales and customer marketing teams to optimize channel strategies.
Gathering market intelligence on customer needs and trends.
Driving relationships with regional/local industry associations.
Managing an assigned marketing budget and ensuring effective allocation across campaigns and activities.
This position will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden, reporting to a senior marketing leader located in the UK. The role requires a presence in the Gothenburg office at least three days per week, with occasional travel as agreed.
Qualifications and Personal Qualities
Relevant university degree
Minimum 5 years' experience in marketing, preferably in a B2B environment
Proven experience in planning and executing trade shows/exhibitions
Fluent in English (written and spoken); proficiency in a Nordic language is an advantage
Skilled in digital collaboration and working with international, remote stakeholders
Solid project management skills
Ability to build alignment and foster collaboration in matrix organizations
We are seeking a business-oriented, action-driven professional who thrives in international, fast-paced environments. The ideal candidate is both strategic and hands-on, with the ability to inspire and engage colleagues while maintaining structure and adaptability in a diverse cultural context. Strong communication and analytical skills are essential.
Additional Information
Start: By agreement Location: Gothenburg Salary: By agreement
Questions about Bravura's recruitment process? You can find answers to the most frequently asked questions here.
Curious about how our recruitment process is structured? You can find more information here.
If you have questions about the position or about your registration, you are welcome to contact our candidate support via email at info@bravura.se
or by phone at +46 (0)10-171 47 10, and we will help you. Please specify which position your inquiry concerns.
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803), https://www.bravura.se Arbetsplats
Bravura Jobbnummer
9514411