Integrations support
We're not just another consultancy firm; we're on a mission to redefine what a data consultancy can be and achieve. Our mission begins and ends with trust because we understand that trust is the foundation of every successful partnership. As consultants, we see our role as one that goes beyond advice and services. We view it as a responsibility and an opportunity to help steer, shape, and create a world that's fairer for all through expertise in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust.
If you are a customer-oriented person with an interest in IT looking for a new challenge, please read on! This is an opportunity for you to work as a single point of contact and support function between our clients and our integration systems.
Wow, what is this all about?
In this role, you'll be a part of Epical's Message Management team with 7 members, where 3 are part-time working students. You'll be supporting a number of client integrations focusing on Message Management working with platforms such as IBM MQ, IBM ACE, Microsoft Azure, and Axway. This is a coordinating role and you will act as a link between clients, our internal Service Delivery Managers and technicians. You will mostly work over email, teams, phone, or in our systems Jira and Service Now.
Epical is currently on an exciting journey, delivering high-quality integration solutions on various cloud platforms and expanding with interesting client projects in large and complex integration environments ahead. Our growth offers opportunities also for all our employees as we can tailor roles based on individual strengths and areas of interest. This is a unique opportunity for you to shape a role that mirrors your personal and professional ambitions.
The position is permanent, and considering our flexible setup, it allows you to work both from home and from any of our offices around the country (Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerås, Örebro and Skövde). The MM team is based in Gothenburg in our lovely centrally located Office at Mårten Krakowgatan 2 at Platinan.
What do I need to be epical?
You have studied a relevant IT education or have a background working with IT. Experience working with service, in a role as first-line/ second line support or working with a case management system is valued highly. If you have an interest in IT or experience in system integration it's a plus and even more so if you come from a background in working with code and log files.
To suit this role the personality is important. Accountability, able to prioritize and being thorough is needed personality traits. For you to enjoy this role you would need to appreciate communication with clients and colleagues, both in person but mainly via teams, mail and in our IT systems.
This role requires that you can speak both English and Swedish fluently. Based on the clients we work with, you will have to be a Swedish citizen and during the employment, you will need to pass a security clearance. The role will require working on-call duty from time to time according to schedule.
Epical, who and why?
We believe that trust is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to making a difference in the world by helping organizations build trust through data and technology. We are here to create a future we can all trust.
In addition, we offer you:
The opportunity to join a team of Sweden's leading experts in Integration.
Career growth opportunities to become an Integration developer in one of our Integration team focusing on an area that interests you.
Stimulating and interesting assignments, working with large customers in complex environments and a team of talented integration professionals backing you up and helping you excel.
An organization that puts people first, supports work-life balance and offers flexible remote working possibilities.
Comprehensive compensation & benefits package.
Continuous education - leadership training, technical training, and support for certifications.
Do you want to become a part of something epic?
Hey, that's an awesome idea! Please, submit your application today. The selection process is ongoing, and to qualify for the position, you need to reside in Sweden and have a valid work permit. If you have any questions regarding the role, please do not hesitate to contact our people below:
Join us in shaping the future of data consultancy and making the world a fairer place for all.
Data-driven business beyond the expected.
Epical is a Nordic data consultancy set on making a world we can all trust. Taking expertise in integration, data and analytics, applications, and digital trust, beyond the expected, Epical is adept in both building and running IT solutions on cloud. It's through the responsible use of their knowledge that Epical's roughly 400 experts strive daily to make and create things that help provide a fairer world for the many. Ersättning
