Integrations Engineer & Tech Lead
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Uppdragsbeskrivning
For our client we are looking for an Integrations Engineer & Tech Lead
Client develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from both Volvo Cars and Geely. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities at clients for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
The Integrations Engineer & Tech Lead will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining complex integrations between various systems, applications, and platforms. In addition to hands-on technical work, you will lead a team of engineers, providing guidance, mentorship, and ensuring the successful delivery of integration projects. This role requires a blend of technical expertise, leadership skills, collaboration with various stakeholders and a deep understanding of modern integration architectures.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and implement robust integration solutions using APIs, middleware, and other technologies.
Ensure seamless data flow between systems by building and maintaining efficient and scalable integrations.
Troubleshoot and resolve integration issues, working closely with internal teams and external partners.
Develop and maintain documentation for integration processes, protocols, and system configurations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managemt, software development, and operations, to define integration requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
Drive the adoption of new tools, technologies, and methodologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the integration team.
Required experience:
5+ years of experience of working within the HR domain and integration engineering, with a strong background in designing and implementing complex system integrations.
Proven experience in a technical leadership role, leading teams through successful project deliveries.
Hands-on experience with integration platforms such as Azure Logic Apps, MuleSoft, Dell Boomi, or similar.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Java, Python, or JavaScript.
Good knowledge of SAP SuccessFactors and HR Data Model.
Required skills:
Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot complex integration issues.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver high-quality results in a fast-paced environment.
Knowledge of cloud technologies (AWS, Azure, etc.) and microservices architecture is highly desirable.
Rollbeskrivning:
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8927543