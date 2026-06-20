Integration Test & Validation Engineer
markley Konsult AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-20
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Job Description
We are looking for an Integration Test & Validation Engineer to join a growing technical team in Gothenburg. This position will be responsible for providing overall services and test support to our SE Site in terms of TSP infrastructure, functional capabilities, and information security.
Key Responsibilities
• Validate system interactions and data consistency between:
o TSP backend services (Microservices)
o Vehicle side (TCU/TCAM/In-Vehicle Infotainment)
o Mobile applications (iOS/Android)
• Actively query and verify databases (SQL/NoSQL) to ensure data integrity, correct state transitions, and accurate business logic flow during integration.
• Analyze backend logs and APM tools (e.g., Kibana, Splunk) to identify root causes of business errors, communication failures, and API mismatches.
• Investigate data flow and communication between systems to ensure correct orchestration and messaging.
• Design and execute integration test scenarios covering real-world use cases (e.g., remote commands, vehicle status, OTA, eCall, and remote diagnostics).
• Support defect analysis and troubleshooting, bridging the gap between frontend, backend, and vehicle teams to drive complex cross-functional issues to closure.
• Collaborate closely with backend developers, vehicle teams, and app teams in an international environment.
• Verify API behaviors, message flows, and communication protocols (e.g., MQTT, HTTP/HTTPS, Protobuf).
• Prepare test reports, validation documentation, and quality assessments for release readiness.
Requirements & Technical Proficiency
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
• Minimum 3 years of experience in integration testing, joint debugging, or system validation, preferably in the telematics or connected vehicle domain.
• Deep understanding of connected car business logic and architecture (TSP / TCAM / Mobile App interaction flow).
• Proficient in database operations, with the ability to write SQL queries independently (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, or Oracle) for data verification and troubleshooting.
• Proven experience in log analysis and issue investigation across distributed systems (e.g., tracing a remote command failure from App, TSP, Vehicle).
• Solid knowledge of networking and communication protocols: TCP/IP, HTTP/HTTPS, MQTT, or other messaging queues.
• Familiarity with API testing tools (e.g., Postman, JMeter, curl) and log management tools (e.g., ELK stack, Kibana). Preferred Qualifications• Experience within OEM or Tier-1 automotive telematics projects (e.g., handling T-Box/TCU registration, activation, or TSP lifecycle management).
• Familiarity with common backend business error codes and exception handling mechanisms.
• Basic scripting skills (Python, Shell) for log parsing, data preparation, or test automation support.
• Experience with cloud-based backend systems (e.g., AWS, Azure) and microservices architecture. Personal attributes• Strong analytical mindset with a structured, end-to-end problem-solving approach.
• Excellent communication and coordination skills, with the ability to effectively drive joint- debugging sessions across different technical teams.
• Proactive, self-driven, and highly quality-oriented.
• Fluent in English (written and spoken) for daily collaboration in international teams.
What We Offer
A supportive and learning-oriented work environment
Opportunity to gain hands-on experience in IT operations within the automotive domain
Career development path towards IT Manager or other IT roles
Competitive salary and benefits in accordance with Swedish standards
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03
E-post: info@markley.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare markley Konsult AB
(org.nr 559439-7043) Arbetsplats
Uni3 Jobbnummer
9971581