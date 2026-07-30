IDP Buyer till Essity
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2026-07-30
, Göteborg
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About the company
Essity is a global leader in hygiene and health, committed to improving well-being through innovative products and sustainable solutions. Procurement plays a key role in supporting the business by building strong supplier partnerships and driving long-term value across the organization.
We are now looking for an experienced Buyer to join Essity's Global Indirect Procurement team in Mölndal. This is an opportunity to work in an international environment with broad responsibilities, close collaboration across Europe, and the chance to contribute to strategic purchasing initiatives.
About the role
As a Buyer within Indirect Procurement, you will be responsible for purchasing services across Europe within one or more procurement categories, primarily focusing on IT software and related services.
You will work closely with internal stakeholders, suppliers and global procurement teams to ensure cost-efficient purchasing, strong supplier relationships and effective implementation of procurement strategies. The role combines operational purchasing with strategic sourcing and offers a high degree of ownership.
Your responsibilities will include:
Managing the purchasing of services across Europe within one or more indirect procurement categories
Leading supplier negotiations and sourcing activities using e-sourcing tools
Executing RFQs and managing purchasing activities in Ariba
Ensuring the use of preferred supplier agreements in line with procurement strategies
Analyzing spend and pricing data to identify cost-saving opportunities
Working closely with local and global procurement teams to implement purchasing initiatives
Identifying opportunities to consolidate spend and optimize supplier contracts
Contributing to continuous improvements in procurement processes, systems and ways of working
Building and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers and internal stakeholders
This is a varied role where you will manage multiple activities simultaneously and collaborate with colleagues across different countries and functions.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who enjoys working in an international environment and thrives in a role with a high level of responsibility. You are proactive, business-oriented and comfortable managing several procurement activities at the same time.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
At least two years of experience within Indirect Procurement
Experience purchasing IT software or similar services
Experience leading supplier negotiations and sourcing activities
Strong analytical skills and experience working with spend and market data
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
It is considered an advantage if you also have:
Experience working in SAP Ariba
Experience from a global or international organization
Experience managing more than one procurement category
As a person, you are:
Self-driven and proactive
Responsible and structured in your way of working
Solution-oriented with a strong business mindset
A collaborative team player who enjoys building relationships
Comfortable working independently while managing multiple priorities
The position is based at Essity's office in Mölndal, Sweden.
Essity offers a hybrid working model, allowing employees to work remotely up to two days per week.
Application
This is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by Skill. Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruiter at Skill Maria Haswani maria.haswani@skill.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8150304-2123897". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Första Långgatan 18 (visa karta
)
413 28 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10016407