Integration Lead at Oatly
Oatly AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-06-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work for a successful company with innovative and tasty products that are good for your health and for the planet!? If so, we are happy to tell you that we might just have something for you. As Oatly's business keeps growing, we are now looking for Integration Architect, to bring expertise and energy to our Business Tech team. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company with great products. At Oatly you are actively making the world a better place!
THAT'S WHERE YOU COME IN
As the Integration Lead at Oatly, you will be instrumental in shaping our digital ecosystem. Your primary mission is to lead the development and management of integration strategies and solutions, ensuring seamless data flow and operational efficiency across Oatly's digital landscape. You will lead our Integration Platform development, management, and monitoring, using industry best practices and a modern tool chain to support digital product teams in adding, subscribing to, and leveraging data services.
Your role will involve leading, forward-thinking, analyzing, guiding, and implementing integration solutions in close collaboration with cross-functional teams, ensuring smooth information flow across the digital landscape, enabling Oatly as a whole.
The role is based at our HQ in Malmö, working closely with departments globally. Change is constant, and at Oatly, we embrace it. Your adaptability and willingness to navigate the unknown will be a significant asset as we continue to evolve.
NOW THAT YOU ARE CURIOUS ABOUT THE ROLE; DO YOU THINK IT'S A MATCH?
Your responsibilities willbe:
Lead integration strategy and execution, emphasizing compliance (SoX), robust architecture, and efficient development practices.
Architect and implement Azure solutions using C#, .NET Core, and .NET Framework.
Develop Azure Logic Apps, Azure Functions, and manage Azure Service Bus, Event Grid, and API Management.
Drive CI/CD practices to optimize deployment pipelines.
Innovate to maximize benefits of cloud technologies.
Qualities:
Strategic thinker with a proactive, solution-oriented approach to integration challenges.
Excellent communication skills for explaining complex technical concepts to diverse audiences.
Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality, compliant solutions.
Preferred Qualifications:
Proven success aligning integration strategies with organizational goals.
Expertise in Azure cloud services (Logic Apps, API Management, Functions, Service Bus, Event Hub, etc.).
Hands-on experience with DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and automation.
Proficiency in integration documentation, monitoring, optimization, and issue resolution.
Deep understanding of Azure PaaS and SaaS solutions.
Proficiency in C#, .NET Core, and Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI, Power Automate, etc.).
Effective collaboration across teams to achieve strategic outcomes.
Structured approach ensuring regulatory compliance and meeting business objectives.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and you are just as eager as us to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make. As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. We want you to succeed! Good luck!
Apply no later than 7/7.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore, and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Love Oatly xxx
#LI-TA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), http://www.oatly.com Jobbnummer
8754077