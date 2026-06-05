Data Engineer Informatica PowerCenter
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a large-scale data integration team in the financial services sector, working in a complex enterprise environment where critical data needs to move reliably across DB2, Mainframe, Linux, Oracle, and cloud platforms. The role focuses on developing, maintaining, and improving ETL solutions and integrations that support stable and efficient data flows across multiple systems. You will work closely with business stakeholders, developers, and operations teams, making this a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy solving demanding integration challenges with real business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain, and enhance ETL solutions in Informatica PowerCenter.
You will build and improve data integrations across legacy and modern platforms.
You will work with SQL development to support reliable and efficient data processing.
You will collaborate with business stakeholders, developers, and operations teams to secure stable data flows.
You will help ensure that integrations perform well in a complex environment with multiple systems and dependencies.
RequirementsStrong hands-on experience with Informatica PowerCenter.
Solid experience with SQL development.
Experience working with Oracle and DB2 databases.
Good knowledge of Linux.
Experience with Informatica PowerExchange.
Experience working with Google Cloud Platform.
Fluency in English.
Nice to haveExperience with regulatory reporting and compliance-related data processes such as FATCA, CRS, Basel II/III, or similar banking regulatory frameworks.
Experience with Google Cloud Platform, especially BigQuery.
Experience with Tableau.
Experience with OPC or Tivoli Workload Scheduler (TWS).
Experience from Mainframe environments.
Experience with production support or operational activities.
You work independently, communicate clearly, and enjoy collaborating with others.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7857378-2037913". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9949531