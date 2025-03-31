Integration Developer
2025-03-31
We are seeking an experienced Integration Developer to join our team in a hybrid role with the possibility of 100% remote work. The primary focus of this role will be on managing and optimizing the Seeburger platform within a containerized environment. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience with Seeburger, containerization, and platform management.
Key Responsibilities:
Platform Setup & Configuration: Install, configure, and maintain the Seeburger platform on-premises, particularly in Kubernetes clusters or on Linux machines.
Monitoring: Implement and manage effective monitoring solutions to ensure optimal health, performance, and availability of the Seeburger platform.
Self-Service Tools Development: Develop and maintain tools that allow users to manage processes independently, enhancing operational efficiency.
System Administration: Oversee and automate routine system tasks such as applying updates, patches, and performing backups.
Documentation: Create and maintain clear, comprehensive documentation detailing system configurations, processes, and troubleshooting steps.
Required Technical Skills:
Kubernetes & Container Orchestration: Proficient in Kubernetes with a focus on containerization and container orchestration (e.g., ArgoCD).
Linux System Administration: Strong experience with managing and configuring Linux-based systems.
Monitoring Tools: Hands-on experience with monitoring solutions like Prometheus, Grafana, or similar tools.
Seeburger: Deep understanding of the Seeburger platform and expertise in building secure, high-performing, and scalable systems.
Self-Service & Automation Tools: Experience in developing self-service tools and automation processes to enhance operational workflows.
Desired Soft Skills:
Problem-Solving: Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills to quickly resolve complex technical issues.
Communication & Collaboration: Ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Independent & Team-Oriented: Ability to work autonomously while also being an integral part of a collaborative team.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone with a passion for system integration and platform management in a high-performance, secure environment. If you are someone who thrives on challenges, continuous improvement, and working with cutting-edge technology, this role is for you.
Location:
The role is hybrid, with the option to work remotely. Some occasional travel may be required.
Apply Now:
To apply, please submit your resume and highlight your experience in system administration, Seeburger, and containerization technologies.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-06
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com
9255613