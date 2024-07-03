Instrument Scientist for Test Beamline
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a partnership organization of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek collaborative, talented people in a range of fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
We are currently recruiting for the position of Instrument Scientist for the ESS Test Beamline (TBL). This is a critical role that exists within the Diffraction and Imaging Division within the Science Directorate. The Diffraction and Imaging Division is home to the instrument scientists and post-docs responsible for designing, constructing, and operating the DREAM, MAGiC, BEER, HEIMDAL, ODIN, and TBL instruments at ESS. New designs for a wide range of neutron instruments are being implemented to fully leverage the unique long-pulse time structure of the ESS neutron source. Currently, 15 instruments are under construction for ESS, with TBL set to be the first operational instrument. The primary purpose of TBL is to measure and characterize the first neutrons produced by ESS, ensuring the newly built spallation neutron source is accurately characterized at the start of operations. Once these initial objectives are met, TBL will serve as a test platform for various aspects of ESS operations and support the user program.
The TBL is being constructed with the primary purpose of characterizing the target-reflector-moderator system and verifying the performance of the neutron source based on operating parameters such as proton beam power, stability, pulse length, and beam rastering, as well as the moderator conditions. An important aspect of this work will be comparing the measured and simulated neutronic performance of the moderator, providing a crucial reference for various neutron scattering instruments. As the facility evolves, the modular design of the TBL will allow for adaptations to meet new objectives, ensuring its continued relevance and utility in advancing neutron science.
Further, your responsibilities and qualifications will include:
Your role:
• Work towards contributions to optimizing instruments and methods to fully exploit the unique long-pulse time structure of the ESS neutron source.
• Supporting the user program by aligning and characterizing single crystals, performing exploratory imaging, and conducting diffraction studies of samples intended for measurement with user instruments.
• Contribute to the final installation of the TBL and then lead the cold and hot commissioning the beamline and its components. Work closely with the Lead Engineer and Instrument Operations Engineer, forming the core instrument team.
• Develop synergies with other neutron facilties and as well as building links with universities.
Required qualifications
Essential qualifications and experience:
• PhD, within the subjects of physics, material science, engineering or chemistry
• Significant hands on experience of performing tailored neutron experiments at spallation and/or reactor-based sources
• Significant experience in Monte Carlo Monte Carlo particle and neutron ray-tracing simulations
• Significant experience with different neutron detector technologies
• Experience in programming (python, C++ or similar)
• Experience in treatment of neutron (time-of-flight) data
• Ability to work collaboratively and individually
• Good interpersonal communication and presentation skills, and ability to interact effectively with staff and users at all levels.
• Flexibility to requests to work out-of-hours to support users
• Responsible attitude to personal safety, and the safety of others
• Willingness to international travel
• Existing international and/or national collaborations
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability for the position and work environment. The evaluation will take into account, among other things, problem-solving and analytical skills, collaboration skills and initiative. A proactive approach and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team are important.
Desirable experience:
• Evidence of a strong independent research profile in relevant science areas supported by a strong publication record
• Experience with user operation at a large-scale neutron facility
• Experience with time-of-flight imaging and diffraction
• Practical experience of operating complex sample environments in neutron scattering facilities
• Experience in developing neutron instrumentation
• Working knowledge of one or more of the data analysis/visualisation packages used within ESS (e.g. MatLab, Python, Mantid, Scipp etc.)
Experience of working in an international environment is preferred and excellent oral and written English skills are prerequisites. Our work environment is characterised by fast growth, a fast pace of work, and an international atmosphere with highly skilled personnel. You must therefore enjoy the diversity of such an environment and have a personality suited for the challenges it presents. Our work environment is exciting and forward thinking and relies heavily on personal initiative.
Duration & Location
The position is a permanent, full-time position located in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. The deadline for applications is 15 August 2024.
For further information please contact Mikhail Feygenson, Mikhail.Feygenson@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Partner, Kate Quaak, kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
.
For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 72 179 24 63 or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Yngve Levinson at +46 72 179 21 65
