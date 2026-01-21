Installation Project Coordinator, CPO
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The Central Project Office (CPO) is responsible for the coordination of the project and program portfolio at MAX IV.
CPO staff are also working as managers of the four programs; Accelerator, Engineering, ICT and MX, and serve as project managers of many major stand-alone projects in the portfolio. Furthermore, the group supports other project managers across the organization, and works closely with key stakeholders, such as group managers and team leaders in resource groups and the MAX IV management team.
Many of the projects and programs at MAX IV include various installation work including electrical, water cooling, heavy lifting, PLC and vacuum.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest light sources in the world?
We are now looking for a project coordinator who can support project managers and technical team leaders in the coordination of installations across the MAX IV facility, drive their own projects and participate in the mission of CPO.
Your main work tasks will be
- Coordinate installation work such as electrical, water cooling, heavy lifting, alignment, PLC and motor testing, and vacuum in projects and programs including: - Plan and prepare practical tasks to let them run smoothly
- Create structure, identify needs in advance, and ensure everything is in place before the work begins
- Handle questions that arise during the installation process and act as the main contact for the project towards staff involved in the installation work.
- Assist in the planning and coordination of maintenance work during Summer and Winter shutdowns
- Managing your own projects
- Participating in the coordination of the MAX IV portfolio including working with stakeholder management, high-level resource management and planning, and supporting colleagues inside and outside the project office with various tasks and problems.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- At least 3 years of hands-on experience of electrical, water cooling, heavy lifting, alignment, PLC, and/or vacuum installation work
- Experience of working with installation work and/or coordination thereof in projects at a large-scale research infrastructure
- Basic theoretical knowledge of project management e.g. having taken part in a multi-day course in project management methodology
- Fluent Swedish and English.
Below are seen as merits
- Experience of working as a project manager or similar at a large-scale research infrastructure such as a synchrotron facility.
As a person you are performance oriented - setting high goals for yourself and others. You will need to have a talent for leading and motivating others, creating commitment and participation to enable MAX IV to reach its goals. You will report to the manager of the Central Project Office.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
