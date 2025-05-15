Insights Specialist
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Älmhult
2025-05-15
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the role
Drive well-informed decision-making by providing timely insights into the many people and the world that we operate in, to strengthen the IKEA Franchise offer and ensure business growth.
Pro-actively uncover insights into consumers and the world around us, today and in the future, to challenge, support, and drive success of the IKEA strategic landscape.
Continuously develop the Franchise Offer with holistic and actionable insights that enable a strong, future-proof retail system, product range and supply chain to support franchisees to perform with success.
Inspire and equip co-workers across the IKEA value chain to make insight-driven decisions in their day-to-day activities through relevant data, capabilities, and competence
As Insights specialist with an assignment in range areas (2 specialists) OR range development and innovation (1 specialist) functions. Below are the focus areas for them:
Range Area Insights KEY focus areas
• Business partner to HFBs on a specific business priority area / strategy.
• Inspire stakeholders to create value by utilizing available data and insight capabilities, managing research according to best practices, and improving insight capabilities when required.
• Uncover and land insights with impact on key decisions, enabling successful solutions within a defined business area.
Development & Innovation KEY focus areas
• Exploration and opportunity identification for an area within the innovation portfolio.
• Drive successful innovation as primary insight business partner throughout the rest of the innovation process.
• Responsible for consumer research activities in innovation and driving insights with impact on key decisions and solution optimization.
About you
Understand the IKEA business and operating model and how data and insights affect the value chain.
Lead and behave in line with the IKEA values and culture to drive the success of the IKEA direction and strategies.
Know the IKEA range concept and range strategy.
Good understanding of the relevant tools and methodologies for innovation insights (opportunity identification, concept testing, and post-launch performance monitoring).
Thriving in unknown territory: finding new solutions and ways of working to reimagine the future of insight and data at IKEA.
Curious about what makes a business, a brand, and a product perform and be desired by consumers.
A growth mind-set; curious to explore and eager to learn.
A love for solving problems for consumers/business.
Enjoy developing IKEA by building relationships, partnerships, and networks.
Ability to articulate and interpret business questions that reflect business priorities and needs, for a range area / strategy
Ability to gather the right data through excellent consumer research, appropriate methodologies, and correct usage of insights products.
Ability to analyze and identify patterns across diverse sets of data to come to a deeper understanding of consumer needs and dreams regarding home furnishing.
Ability to combine analytical rigour, creativity, and human curiosity to come to non-trivial, actionable insights that drive-decision making by HFB stakeholders.
Ability to leverage innovation insights expertise to apply advanced methodologies, uncover deep insights and articulate relevant implications to guide the business to develop.
Ability to provide provocative and impactful consumer-centric business recommendations and guidance that inspire stakeholders to act.
Ability to inspire and equip co-workers with the tools and capabilities to make insight-driven decisions by facilitating the correct usage and interpretation of insights.
Ability to ensure efficient, effective development of insights and recommendations through agile WoW.
University education or equivalent combination of relevant training and work experience within the areas of design, strategy, social sciences, psychology or similar
Extensive relevant experience in the area of insight, ideally 5-7 years of relevant experience
Relevant experience working with IKEA home furnishing businesses
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Älmhult, Sweden. The roles sit in the Insights function in Range and the Range Area assignments report to the Team Manager and the innovation assignment reports to the Range Insights Manager.
Interested? Submit your CV and motivation letter highlighting which assignment is your preference in English, by 26th May 2025. We are looking for 3 Insights specialists in Range. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 34 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Systems Services AB Jobbnummer
9342226